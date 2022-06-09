Entertainment

Emma Watson Remembers The Movie Role She ‘Really Fought For’

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 17 2 minutes read

Emma Watson has worked as an actress for most of her life. When she was just 9 years old, she landed the coveted role of Hermione Granger. Watson would spend an entire decade filming and promoting the eight hits. Harry Potter films. Since he completed the franchise, Watson has continued to add new movies to his resume. The English actor has done everything from A24 movies like the shining ring period dramas like Little bit Women.

Emma Watson doesn’t have to audition for most movies

Because Watson is such a big name, she is generally thought of as a bargain-only actress. This means that she can usually skip a lot of the auditions that other actors go through. Instead, producers, directors and others in the industry are approaching the noah alum with projects. From there, the English actress can usually decide which movies she’s potentially interested in joining the cast.

Source link

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 17 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Natalie Portman and her spectacular physical change in the latest trailer that appears

2 mins ago

Bruno Mars, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus… Maxime Quoilin, the Verviétois who directs the shows and clips of the big American stars!

3 mins ago

These are the conditions that Johnny Depp puts so that Amber Heard does not pay him millions of dollars

12 mins ago

Football England – Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo captain, the mistake to avoid

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button