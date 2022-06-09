Emma Watson Remembers The Movie Role She ‘Really Fought For’

Emma Watson has worked as an actress for most of her life. When she was just 9 years old, she landed the coveted role of Hermione Granger. Watson would spend an entire decade filming and promoting the eight hits. Harry Potter films. Since he completed the franchise, Watson has continued to add new movies to his resume. The English actor has done everything from A24 movies like the shining ring period dramas like Little bit Women.

Emma Watson doesn’t have to audition for most movies

Because Watson is such a big name, she is generally thought of as a bargain-only actress. This means that she can usually skip a lot of the auditions that other actors go through. Instead, producers, directors and others in the industry are approaching the noah alum with projects. From there, the English actress can usually decide which movies she’s potentially interested in joining the cast.

The student of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ fought to be in ‘The Bling Ring’

Of course, for the most in-demand roles, Watson sometimes has to fight for them. This was the case when the Brown University alum wanted to star in the shining ring. In an interview with GQ UK, Watson recalled how she campaigned to play Nicki. The perks of Being a Wallflower The star was dying to work with the director, Sofia Coppola, and play a character that was so drastically different from her.

“It’s funny, but I actually fought for the part; I really wanted to play it,” Watson recalled. “First of all, I was a big fan of Sofia. I’m probably the least obvious choice to play the role, as she is the epitome of everything I’m considered not to be. We are polar opposites. When I read the script and realized that it was essentially a meditation on fame and what it has become for our society, I had to do it.”

Watson admits she hated her character, Nicki, on ‘The Bling Ring’

Moving on, Watson shared that one of the biggest challenges in the film was how much he disliked his character. However, she welcomed the challenge that the shining ring I present you. “The character is everything that I felt strongly against: she’s shallow, materialistic, vain, amoral,” she shared. “She is all of these things, and I realized that she really hated her. How do you play someone you hate? But I found her really interesting and she gave me a whole new vision of what my job or role as an actress could be.”

Watson may have hated her character, but she loved the experience of stepping into Nicki’s shoes. Playing the role of her allowed her to be seen in a new light. “What I’m trying to get at is that I want to be a character actress,” she shared. “I want to play roles. I want to play roles that transform me. Nicki seemed like an opportunity to do that.”

