Emma Watson responds to criticism on Instagram for her anti-racism posts

Hollywood takes sides against racism. Robert Downey Jr, Jennifer Aniston, Chris Hemsworth, Sylvester Stallone, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are among the actors who posted a black image for #BlackOutTuesday. Emma Watson criticized, she replies.

June 2 was the Italian Republic Day. June 2 was also the Black Out Tuesday, the day to show solidarity with the American African-American community through social media. The movement Black Lives Matter, born as a result of the absurd and murder criminal from George Floyd, is troubling the United States because it forces white Americans once again to deal with the roots of racism that have not yet been eradicated. The Hollywood star they condemn any act of violence and inequality towards people of color.

With a completely black post and the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday, through Instagram they made themselves heard, among others, Robert Downey Jr., Jennifer Aniston, Chris Hemsworth, Sharon Stone, Sylvester Stallone, Michael J. Fox, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek And Julia Roberts.

Emma Watson has chosen to post three black images on Tuesday, spaced a few hours apart. Some of his followers have launched into criticism of him, asking her to be amore “active” activist in supporting the causes to which he devotes his time. Others have pointed out that i three black squares posted by the actress had a white border, like all the photos and images posted previously, and that expressing solidarity while taking care of the aesthetics of your Instagram account is hypocritical.

Emma Watson a few hours later he posted a thought that seems to be a response to criticism. The actress wrote in three captions:

“There is a lot of racism, both in our past and in our present, that is not recognized or considered. White supremacy is one of the dominant and hierarchical systems of exploitation and oppression that is firmly sewn into society. As a white person. , I have benefited from it. While we feel that, as individuals, we are working hard internally to be anti-racist, we need to work harder externally and actively address the structural and institutional racism that surrounds us. I am still learning the many ways in which I subconsciously support a structurally racist system “.

The actress also added that in the next few days she will insert links in the Instagram bio space that will teach her a new path on this issue.