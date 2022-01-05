Emma Watson responds to photo of Emma Roberts during her “Harry Potter” interview

Foreman! After HBO Max included the childhood photo of Emma Roberts instead of one of Emma Watson on occasion Harry Potter A private meeting, the English native reacted to the case of misidentification.

“I wasn’t that nice, Emmaroberts ??,” the decorated ring The 31-year-old actress captioned an Instagram photo of the attached photo on Wednesday, Jan.5. She added the hashtag “Emma Sisters Forever” to her post.



The actresses have already made headlines after Eagle Eyes Harry Potter Fans noticed an old photo of queens of the screen Alum, 30, was used as Watson talked about his childhood in Max. of HBO Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts distinct.

“I think I was probably about 8 years old. I think it was probably when the first one came out. It has become, like, our family thing “, little woman During the show – which debuted on the streaming platform on Saturday, Jan.1, the actress said while discussing her memories of the book series – a photo of Roberts was also shown. “My dad made all the sounds and my brother and I became obsessed. We just beg him to go on.

Fans were quick to note that Roberts, for his part, first shared a childhood photo – wearing a pair of Minnie’s ears – via his Instagram in February 2012. “Minnie Ears,” Nickelodeon said. subtitled his post at the time.

After the incident in the photo, the production team released a statement and explained that they were planning to repost the meeting.

“Harry Potter fans are well identified!” Warner Bros. Explained via Statement a Weekly entertainment Sunday 2 January. “I reported an error in editing an image with a misnomer for our flag. New version available soon.

the Little Italy The star, for her part, didn’t resolve the confusion in the photos, which wasn’t the only mistake fans noticed in the long-awaited TV special.

“️ I think after all these pranks over the years, someone has decided to take revenge ??, ” Oliver Phelps – who played half of the Weasley twins along with his brother, James Phelps – She wrote on Instagram on Sunday after fans noticed that each twin’s name had been swapped in a joint interview with the lower thirds. “It was great to be a part of the HP meeting. I hope you enjoyed #Back to Hogwarts. “

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, responded to Oliver’s post via an Instagram caption, replying, “It’s really funny. Friend. What nonsense? Haha ”.

Warner Bros. has since corrected the name tags.

in a Return to Hogwarts, Watson is reunited with his former magical partners, including Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) Helen Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange) and others Gary Oldman (Sirius Black).

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts Now streaming on HBO Max.

