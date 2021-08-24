Emma Watson responds to rumors about boyfriend and goodbye to career

Nine months of social silence more deafening than ever. While Emma Watson did not update her official accounts, did not announce new projects (Little Women his latest film released in 2019 ed), did not participate in charity events related to the pandemic, here his fans began to worry and wonder if everything was okay and even the press to investigate / hypothesize / predict. The headlines on his last February “dormant” career and her retirement from the stage to start a family with her boyfriend Leo Robinton. Just enough time to metabolize and Hermione is back on twitter to specify two little things.

“Dear fans, the rumors about whether I am engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to click every time regardless of whether these things are true or false,” wrote the English actress. born in 1990, commenting for the first time on the recent rumors about him. “If I have something to tell you, I’ll do it myself”. Clearer than that. Emma, ​​who disappeared from the radar after the release of Little Women if not for a small smoke signal just a year ago, announcing his participation in the board of directors of the Kering Group, he therefore wanted to send the gossip back to the sender, putting the dots on the i’s.

“In the meantime, the lack of news only means that I’m going through the pandemic as quietly as most people, failing to make bread with sourdough, taking care of loved ones and doing my best not to spread the virus that is affecting so many people “, tweeted the actress (one of the busiest in Hollywood and surroundings) and then concludes” I send you a lot of love, I hope you are well and happy as much as possible in this difficult period. And once again, thanks to everyone who is working hard to keep us safe and sound. “

Therefore, no marriage in sight with his Leo (31 years old entrepreneur in the legal cannabis sector) even if the couple in love for two years is more united than ever, so much so that for him Emma would have moved to California, as confirmed by the latest paparazzi in Los Angeles (see below). Fake news also the rumors about Watson’s intentions to leave acting launched by the British tabloids at the beginning of the year. “I can reveal that the Harry Potter star, famous since she was nine, has decided to step away from the scene to spend time with alleged boyfriend Leo Robinton, with whom she has been dating for 18 months,” she wrote in February. Daily Mail in the address book What they say in the city, “his press officer confirmed that his career is ‘dormant’ and that he is ‘not considering new engagements'”.

The manager of the actress Jason Weinberg had already denied it all by pointing out that “Emma’s social media is hibernating, but her career is not” making Gryffindor fans breathe a sigh of relief, but hear it from her pen (social ) is something else entirely.

