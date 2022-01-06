Emma Watson responds to the Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts mistake

In Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts there is an error that the fans immediately noticed and shared on the internet. In a photo as a child, Emma Roberts was mistaken for Emma Watson. The image comes from Emma Roberts’ social media, the misunderstanding is likely due to the actresses having the same name. Own Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, commented on the oversight in the HBO Max reunion.

Emma Watson seems to be quite amused by the mistake and all the confusion it has created. Given her reputation, it is not surprising that the actress took no offense in the slightest. She shared the picture on her Instagram page, writing “I wasn’t that pretty” and tagging Emma Roberts. Given the ease of digital editing, chances are HBO Max will swap Emma Roberts’ image for a corrected one quickly. The whole thing will soon be forgotten on social media. However, it’s odd that no Warner Bros. technician noticed the mistake before the special was released.

The legacy of Harry Potter

According to the official Warner Bros synopsis, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts wants to “honor the magic behind the making of the films and the beautiful family created at Warner Bros. Studios in London two decades ago.” It also celebrates the legacy of the Harry Potter film franchise and its impact on families and fans around the world.

“It’s been an incredible journey since the film’s debut Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and witnessing how it evolved in this extraordinary interconnected universe was nothing short of magical, ”he said Tom Ascheim, the president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “This retrospective is a tribute to all those whose lives have been touched by this cultural phenomenon – from the talented cast and crew who poured their hearts and souls into this extraordinary film franchise, to the passionate fans who continue to keep it alive. spirit of Wizarding World 20 years later. “

“There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original Hogwarts sets, where they started 20 years ago. The emotion is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey through the making of these incredible films, ”executive producer said. Casey Patterson. Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the iconic Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts is produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote) and by Pulse Films (Beastie Boys Story).

