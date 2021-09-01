Emma Watson retires from the scene, uproar among fans on social media

Emma Watson seems to have put her acting career on pause, some even talk about early retirement!

This has been a really busy week for world pop culture, and you think it’s not over yet! In addition to the split of the very famous electronic duo Daft Punk, announced after 30 years of career, another 90-year-old load is now added. The British actress, star of the Harry Potter saga, philanthropist, UN ambassador and world icon, Emma Watson has retired from the stage. The actress’s agent, also the administrator of a book club, recently confirmed that Watson’s career is, at the moment, “dormant”. Emma is not taking any new acting jobs.

It has also been said that Watson probably is simply looking to spend more time with her boyfriend, Leo Robinton, and is focusing on her personal life. Although the term retirement may be excessive, especially since it wasn’t even used by her agent, Emma’s fans didn’t take the story well. Twitter has exploded with mourning comments over this big screen departure.

me when i read that Emma Watson had retired: pic.twitter.com/wYZ2Jc79Of – nat (@witchblackwidow) February 25, 2021

It is normal that some fans disagree with the retirement of Emma Watson: they can’t accept it because it sounds like something final and immutable. However, technically Watson’s agent never uttered the word retirement, but simply revealed that she is not taking any role right now. This shouldn’t be new, though: in fact, many other actors over the years have taken short breaks from their film careers to focus on their private lives.

But while some fans just can’t accept it and panic, others seem to have made peace with the possibility that Emma Watson may actually not return to the screen very soon, or at all. They realized that the actress simply has other priorities at the moment. There are those who will console themselves by perhaps making a Harry Potter marathon, there are those who will avoid putting the knife into the wound. Whatever the reaction, fans’ love for Emma Watson is certainly boundless.