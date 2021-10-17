Emma Watson retires: the denial arrives

Emma Watson

The actress’s manager replied dryly: “Emma’s social media accounts are inactive, but her career isn’t.”

The denial has arrived on the withdrawal from the scene of the actress Emma Watson.

His spokesperson thought of rejecting the sender’s allegations, rejecting the news circulating on the net as fake.

The speculations arose following the hypothesis that Emma wanted to focus exclusively on her relationship with boyfriend Leo Robinton, who has been dating for over a year.

Following the media hype, the manager of the former Harry Potter child prodigy broke the silence with an ironic statement released to Entertainment Weekly.

The 30-year-old star’s most recent camera appearance was in 2019’s Little Women, which also starred Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet.

The biography of Emma’s Instagram account at the moment leaves no doubt given the writing that stands out on the home page: “Emma’s official Instagram page is currently inactive and is not updated.”

The actress hasn’t posted anything on Twitter since August last year.

Covermedia