News

Emma Watson retires? The manager denies: “Only paused from social networks”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements





Watson’s agent said the actress is currently “inactive and not accepting new commitments.” The rumors immediately alerted Watson fans, who posted the hashtag #EmmaWatson on social media. A few hours later his manager Jason Weinberg branded the news as simply false. “His social media profiles are inactive, not his career,” he told Entertainment Weekly Canada.

A source in the “Daily Mail” has instead speculated that the actress wants to take an indefinite hiatus from the set. “Emma is not showing up, things are getting serious with Leo. Maybe she wants to start a family,” he blurted out. According to the tabloid, until last January the actress was in Ibiza with her boyfriend. The couple spent several weeks on the Spanish island, relaxing and spending time browsing through newspapers and sipping smoothies at a local vegan bar.

Could it be interesting for you:


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

149
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
118
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
103
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
57
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
47
News

Rihanna calls Goldman Sachs for Savage x Fenty
43
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
42
News

George and Amal Clooney, the tale of their love
40
News

Bitcoin: soon ETFs and price at one hundred thousand dollars. Bloomberg displaces everyone.
40
News

Nine Perfect Strangers, the TV series with Nicole Kidman not to be missed
39
News

Missouri, by Arthur Penn – Wild Trails
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top