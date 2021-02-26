Emma Watson retires? The manager denies: “Only paused from social networks”

Watson’s agent said the actress is currently “inactive and not accepting new commitments.” The rumors immediately alerted Watson fans, who posted the hashtag #EmmaWatson on social media. A few hours later his manager Jason Weinberg branded the news as simply false. “His social media profiles are inactive, not his career,” he told Entertainment Weekly Canada.

A source in the “Daily Mail” has instead speculated that the actress wants to take an indefinite hiatus from the set. “Emma is not showing up, things are getting serious with Leo. Maybe she wants to start a family,” he blurted out. According to the tabloid, until last January the actress was in Ibiza with her boyfriend. The couple spent several weeks on the Spanish island, relaxing and spending time browsing through newspapers and sipping smoothies at a local vegan bar.

Could it be interesting for you: