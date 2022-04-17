Emma Watson returns to acting with a Turkish soap opera

After several years absent from the stage and the cinema, Emma Watson returns to acting in a project that no one imagined: it is a turkish soap opera in which the actress will participate and leave aside the role of “Hermione” that made her so famous several years ago. Do you want to know what this production is about? Here the details.

The British actress is more than ready to return to the screen after her last set job was in the remake from “little women“, released in 2019. Emma Watson decided to resume her acting career and it will do so with a totally different story and format than what it has done: a turkish soap opera that will surely become your favorite.

Related news

Emma Watson leaves ‘Hermione’ behind and resumes her acting career in a Turkish soap opera

Emma Watson will say “goodbye” to magic with this new project Disney Plus that you have on your doorstep: it is a Turkish series based on the life of the first President of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. So far it is known that the platform of streaming contemplates doing two seasons of six episodes each.

Photo: AP

In the Seriewhich is named Ataturkit will be known history and evolution of the country through its own president. The filming of this new Disney Plus production will start in the summer and it’s still not clear what character will emma watson bebut we are sure that he will dazzle with his talent.

Photo: AP

Also, it was revealed that the protagonist of this Turkish soap opera is Aras Bulut Iymenliwho will be co-star of Emma Watson; Similarly, the work team for the series to be launched has the participation of well-known people, such as Oscar Hans Zimmer, who stood out for his work on Dune.