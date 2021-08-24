Emma Watson returns to social media to deny the rumors about her

The actress of Harry Potter And Beauty and the Beast Emma Watson is back on social media after months of rumors and doubts about her personal life. The actress and activist has decided to use Twitter to respond to rumors about various aspects of her life, from her engagement to her retirement from acting. Watson therefore wanted to clarify after months of silence that have given rise to gossip and falsehood.
The words of Emma Watson
These are the words of Emma Watson expressed in the various tweets: “Dear fans, the rumors of whether I am engaged or not, or my career is hibernating or not, are ways to create clicks whenever they turn out to be true or false. If I have news, I promise that I will share it with you ”. The actress also clarified that: “In the meantime, keep in mind that no news from me means I’m just having the pandemic the way everyone does making sourdough bread, taking care of my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that still affects so many. people”. Finally he greeted the fans: “I send you so much love, I hope you are well and happy as you can in this strange time. And again, thank you to everyone who is working so hard to keep us safe and healthy ”.
Jason Weinberg, Watson’s manager at United Entertainment, already denied the news of Emma Watson’s retirement from the stage. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly he explained: “Emma’s social media accounts are inactive, but her career isn’t.” After about three months, the official denial of the person concerned arrives. Great news for all his fans. Recall that Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson is a British actress, activist and model. She achieved world fame after playing the character of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series from 2001 to 2011.
