Emma Watson returns to the red carpet with a hairstyle from the 2000s

The red carpet of the Bafta awards, held last night at the Royal Albert Hall in London, left stunning looks with which celebrities squandered style. Lady Gaga was one of the great protagonists of the evening with her spectacular styling, but there were also other guests who caused a sensation with her choices.

One of the celebrities who dazzled on the red carpet was Emma Watson, who was radiant in a black and white Oscar de la Renta dress that looked like a two-piece set made up of a black velvet top with a low neckline halter and a skirt full of tulle flounces with an opening in the front.

Emma Watson on the Bafta Awards red carpet HENRY NICHOLLS / Reuters

The British actress completed the look with black court shoes with a gladiator ankle bracelet and long silver earrings that could be perfectly appreciated thanks to her hairstyle inspired by the trends of the 2000s. Watson did not leave indifferent with her original hairstyle which is ideal for when your hair is having a bad day.

Detail of Emma Watson’s hairstyle on the red carpet of the Bafta Awards TOLGA AKMEN / AFP

The actress who gave life to the unforgettable Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga surprised us with one of the easiest updos to do that is reminiscent of the fashion of the zigzag or accordion headband that has become one of the trends this spring . Watson created a faux headband hairstyle, with the two front strands held in place with several black bobby pins that were spaced a few millimeters apart.

Detail of Emma Watson’s hairstyle on the red carpet of the Bafta Awards TOLGA AKMEN / AFP

The British woman opted to wear her hair parted in the middle and slightly wavy to add volume. An uncomplicated hairstyle that can be worn with completely straight hair or with much more waves to create this headband effect that is perfect to prevent the strands from falling around the face.

read also

Emma hit the nail on the head with the color of the hairpins, a black color that resembled her hair tone and that from a distance could hardly be seen, leading many to think that she had tied her locks behind her ears, one of the Favorite celebrity hairstyles that flatter all face types.