Emma Watson returns to Twitter after months of absence

Emma Watson wrote a long message talking about the recent news regarding her career

After a break of many months from the social network, the British actress, class 1990, has returned up Twitter writing a long message to fans to whom he talked about his life.

Emma Watson, the message on Twitter deepening



Happy birthday Emma Watson: the English actress turns 31 Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson, this is the name at the registry office, is among the most popular and followed artists of the golden world of Hollywood. In the past few hours the actress (PHOTO) returned to Twitter discussing some issues that have affected her life in recent months. Emma Watson opened the message by stating: “Dear fans, the news that I am pregnant or not or that my career is dormant or not are ways, all the time, to get clicks regardless of whether these things are true or false. “.

Emma Watson: “If I have any news, I promise I will share it with you” deepening



Let’s get it over with, the scene that prompted Emma Watson to leave the set The actress then added: “If I have any news, I promise you that I will share it with you. Meanwhile, the lack of news only means that I am experiencing the pandemic like most people – failing to raise bread, taking care of loved ones and doing my best not to spread the virus that is affecting so many. people”. In the end, Emma Watson wrote: “I send you a lot of love, I hope you are well and happy as much as possible in these difficult times. And once again, thanks to everyone who is working hard to keep us safe and sound ”.

