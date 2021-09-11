Emma Watson returns to Twitter: the message to the fans

It’s late in the evening with us. Early afternoon in Los Angeles. Where she has lived for a few years now. That’s 4 tweets. One in a row to the other. They break a silence that, on Twitter, lasted from August of the previous year. On Instagram the last post dates back to 7 June 2020. Emma Watson speak again through social media platforms. To set the record straight. Tired of talking about her inappropriately. Kind in ways. Glacial in content.

What Emma Watson said

«Dear fans», the actress begins Harry Potter And The beauty and the Beast. “The rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not,’ are ways to create clicks whenever they turn out to be true or false. If I have any news, I promise I will share it with you. In the meantime, please assume that not hearing from me just means that I am quietly going through the pandemic like most people – failing to make sourdough bread (!), Taking care of my loved ones and doing my best to don’t spread a virus that still affects so many people. I send you so much love, hoping that you are well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thanks to everyone who worked so hard to keep us safe and healthy. “

Why Emma Watson has reappeared on Twitter

What happened to provoke this Emma Watson reaction? Perhaps the appearance on the Net and in Anglo-Saxon magazines of the photos depicting the actress with her boyfriend Leo Robinton, his partner since 2019. Rare images taken on the streets of Los Angeles outside a store where he bought vitamins. Previous photos were from November 2020. Still on the street, but this time in London.

The boyfriend Leo Robinton

The British and American press, accompanying the images, said that the relationship between Emma and the entrepreneur is so serious that the two are planning to get married soon. Seeing an engagement ring on Emma’s ring finger. And perhaps it is precisely the umpteenth shot on his love life that made the 31-year-old break the delay. Explaining that, if ever there will be any news, she will be the one to communicate it.

Career, Instagram and Twitter all dormant

The same goes for his career too. Although, to be fair, it was his agent who spoke ambiguously. Last February, in fact, he declared that his assistant’s career was “dormant” and that he did not plan to embark on new film projects. (The last one was Little Women (2019) by Greta Gerwig, where she played Meg March).

From here to say that Emma Watson was retiring from the scene, the jump was only logical. But it created an uproar. So much so that the manager of the actress had to hurry to deny. Or rather, to specify words that were not clear at first. “Emma’s social media accounts are inactive, but her career isn’t,” reads the press release.

