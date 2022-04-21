Entertainment

Emma Watson reveals her ‘favorite moment’ from ‘Harry Potter’

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Although Emma Watson has been in her fair share of movies, she is still best known for her work in the Harry Potter films. The actress and activist herself devoted an entire decade of her life to playing Hermione Granger. Naturally, she accumulated a lot of memories while working on all eight movies. But which ones stand out to Watson as her absolute favourite?

Emma Watson had a hard time filming the last two ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Watson has said that filming the last two harry potter movies was exhausting. The Little woman alum remembers being physically and emotionally exhausted while shooting the movies. Although the films were released in two parts, they were filmed simultaneously. Watson recalled feeling miserable while filming certain scenes that required her to be wet and cold for hours on end.

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Meet the five hair trends imposed at Coachella 2022 – First Source

49 seconds ago

Vin Diesel reveals the (very inspired) title of the film

3 mins ago

Johnny Depp says he lost part of a finger after arguing with Amber Heard

11 mins ago

You won’t believe what happened at 9:04!

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button