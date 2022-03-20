Emma Watson reveals her first dinner was ‘a disaster’

Who doesn’t like a good dinner? Being surrounded by good conversation, good food, friends, and family is a vibe that most people enjoy. However, parties can be stressful for the people who organize them. Putting together a decent menu, cleaning, cooking, decorating, and creating a playlist takes time and attention to detail. It can be hard to run a big dinner. Emma Watson no doubt had a hard time navigating her first evening out with dinner.

Emma Watson loves to cook and attending culinary school is on her bucket list.

It’s quite apt that Watson hosts a dinner party. She has made no secret of her love for cooking throughout her career. the Harry Potter Alum is known to be quite adventurous in the kitchen. In fact, when Marie Claire asked her what was on her wish list, she mentioned going to culinary school.

“Going to Le Cordon Bleu for a year would be super bad**,” Watson shared. “I don’t like to use recipes, I like to cook things that only I know how to cook. I imagine that if I went and really learned, I would be the kind of person who could open the refrigerator and say, “I know what I’m going to do with this piece of celery, this piece of butter, and this pasta.”

The movie star’s first dinner was a disaster

Unfortunately, Watson’s penchant for cooking without recipes may have contributed to the downfall of his first dinner party. In conversation with Interview magazine, the activist revealed that there was not enough time left to cook everything. This, of course, was not the ideal result for The perks of Being a Wallflower alum.

“Well, it was a disaster,” Watson shared of her inaugural dinner. “Not because she’s a terrible cook, but because the time limit was too short. I was only able to make half the pie, a homemade pie, which is a very British minced meat meal, so I had to give it up.” Continuing, Watson revealed that she underestimated the amount of time she needed, which increased her anxiety.

“I ran out of time,” Watson shared. “It was like kitchen master in my kitchen last night, a really stressful atmosphere.” Watson’s first dinner party may have been a bust, but he’s had quite a few successes since. the bright ring the star even released one for his partner Harry Potter co-stars during the last week of shooting Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. Then, clearly, he finally found the rhythm of it.

Watson trusts his banana bread

Even if Watson had trouble preparing dinner for her first party, dessert may have been a hit. Watson has been baking for years and is quite confident in many of his recipes. In a separate conversation with Interview magazine, Watson revealed that he perfected his banana bread recipe. “I bake,” Watson shared. “I’m pretty competitive with my chocolate chip banana bread. I don’t think anyone can believe how good it is. It really is on another level.”

