Emma Watson reveals her first dinner was ‘a disaster’

James 5 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 17 Views

Who doesn’t like a good dinner? Being surrounded by good conversation, good food, friends, and family is a vibe that most people enjoy. However, parties can be stressful for the people who organize them. Putting together a decent menu, cleaning, cooking, decorating, and creating a playlist takes time and attention to detail. It can be hard to run a big dinner. Emma Watson no doubt had a hard time navigating her first evening out with dinner.

Emma Watson loves to cook and attending culinary school is on her bucket list.

It’s quite apt that Watson hosts a dinner party. She has made no secret of her love for cooking throughout her career. the Harry Potter Alum is known to be quite adventurous in the kitchen. In fact, when Marie Claire asked her what was on her wish list, she mentioned going to culinary school.

