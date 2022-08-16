Emma Watson reveals her relationship with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint

Since Emma Watson began recording the saga of the “Harry Potter” tape, giving life to the tender and intelligent “Hermione Granger”, she became very close to her companions Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, who played “Harry Potter” and “Ron Weasley”, respectively.

However, more than a decade has passed since the last film in the saga was filmed, entitled: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”, which was divided into two parts. As of that date, in 2011, the three actors decided to take totally different paths, both professionally and personally.

In an interview with the magazine Interview, Watson revealed how her relationship with Radcliffe and Grint was during filming: “I want to be honest. We saw each other so much when we worked that, seeing each other outside the studios, it would have been to oversaturate the friendship relationship. The 32-year-old, who has also starred in films such as “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) and “The Advantages of Being Invisible” (2012), said that she “needed to see other people to clear her head.”

However, the world of magic united the three young people so much that, according to Watson, he came to “consider them his brothers, since he loved them as a family”. However, not everything is hunky-dory, both Radcliffe and Grint and Watson matured and embarked on totally different paths in the film industry but also in their personal lives.

Currently, “Ron”, “Hermione” and “Harry” are “three different people”, according to Watson’s statements. And he added: “We will always be very special to each other. However, after the eight ‘Harry Potter’ movies, we are ready to go forward and do other projects, be different people and also own our time.”

And, since many people questioned the direct communication between actors, Watson disappointed many fans of the series, also known as ‘Potterheads’. No, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint do not have a WhatsApp chat with the lightning emoji, the emblematic symbol on the forehead of “Harry Potter”.

“We are not very technological,” said the actress.

However, all is not lost. Watson stated that he does maintain separate communication with each one. With Grint, she talks constantly, as he shares photos of her daughter with her; while with Radcliffe, the conversation is about personal issues, “experiences in which we both helped each other”, the protagonist of “Little Women” and “The Circle” concluded.

