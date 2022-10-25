Emma Watson reveals the natural and vegan deodorant she uses every day

No one can claim to have found the ideal deodorant on the first try. It is always either too fragrant, or too liquid, or irritating, or does not neutralize perspiration odors at all. To guide you in your choice, take inspiration from Emma Watson, who swears by this natural and vegan deodorant from the English brand Aurelia.

Aurelia cream deodorant is ‘essential’ for Emma Watson

Emma Watson has always been ultra committed, both in the fight for women’s rights and for ecology. And she proves her interest in the latter by trying to wear eco-responsible clothing as much as possible, as well as beauty products. In fact, one of his favorite products is cream deodorant Botanical Cream by Aurelia. “It smells good, it has no controversial ingredients, the container is recyclable and it’s vegan! I love it!” the actress said in a Youtube video for British Vogue in 2019. For her, this natural deodorant is “essential” to her beauty routine.

And we understand why. Indeed, the Botanical Cream Deodorant is composed of essential oils of tea tree, eucalyptus, peppermint and lavender for their anti-bacterial and refreshing properties, shea butter to nourish the skin, but also clays and arrowroot powder. root in order to absorb perspiration. It is therefore guaranteed to be 100% natural, since it does not contain aluminum salts, synthetic perfumes or even parabens. Its creamy and powdery texture makes it ultra pleasant in contact with the skin and no risk of bad odors until at the end of the day.

Where can I find Botanical Cream Deodorant recommended by Emma Watson?

To find the natural deodorant and cream from Aurelia, widely acclaimed by Emma Watson, just go to Amazon. On the site, the vegan product is available for 25 euros. You can also find a whole range of the brand there. There is a wide choice of moisturizing creamsfacial cleansers and body serums.

To apply Botanical Cream Deodorant to your armpits, just follow the brand’s recommendations. It is necessary in fact to apply the equivalent of a pea on the entire surface of the armpit. The 50g jar can therefore easily last you a long time.