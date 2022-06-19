Emma Watson reveals the ‘worst men’ to date

Although Emma Watson has been in the spotlight for more than two decades, she still manages to lead a fairly private life. The actress has been candid about the fact that being more conservative with the details of her personal life allows people to believe her more when she takes on different roles. But despite Watson’s attempts at privacy, people remain interested in her personal life. Her love life, in particular, is constantly addressed. People seem endlessly curious as to whether Watson has a boyfriend and who she is dating.

Emma Watson | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emma Watson explains how she found boyfriends in the past

Dating someone is hard enough, but when you’re a celebrity, there’s a whole different set of issues to consider. So how does someone with Watson’s level of fame find a boyfriend? In an interview with GQ UK, the Harry Potter alum revealed that he meets people in the same way that many normal people do; through common spaces and mutual friends.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/nGH0TLa-_vg?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Which Director Wanted to ‘Kill’ Emma Watson?

“Generally, the people I’ve dated have been friends of friends or people I’ve been in a class with,” Watson shared. “Someone I’ve met in circumstances where we’re equals, so fame doesn’t come into the picture. In a classroom, it’s really about who has the right answer or who has an interesting topic of discussion, and in those kinds of conversations and situations, everyone is equal.”

The star of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ shares her worst quote

Of course, Watson’s love life hasn’t always been easy. She admits that she’s had her fair share of things before finding a boyfriend she’s compatible with. In fact, she had a pretty memorable dating horror story. Furthermore, she describes men who ask a very obvious question, “the worst.”

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/YtqfWK0dkq0?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson reveals ‘Harry Potter’ distracted her from ‘making out with someone’

“Worst date I’ve ever been on was with a guy who told me I couldn’t be friends with fat people or someone who wasn’t attractive, and I realized pretty quickly that I was crazy, and I had to get out fast. possible. as I could,” Watson shared. “The worst men are the ones who say, ‘Are you the girl from Harry Potter?’”

How does Watson know who is dating material?

Like most people, dating hasn’t always been easy for Watson. Nevertheless, the shining ring The actor has developed a knack for knowing if someone is a potential boyfriend pretty quickly. Ultimately, share, it all comes down to the ever intangible chemistry.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/8oTJuC6HOHc?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

“I guess I’ve developed an instinct for people who don’t care about my situation,” Watson revealed. “Either you have chemistry or you don’t. It becomes much more interpersonal, the relationship that you have with that person, whether you find out that you’re clicking with them or not.”

RELATED: Emma Watson Got ‘So Sick’ On Set But Was Told To ‘Wear It For The Scene’