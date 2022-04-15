Entertainment

Emma Watson Reveals Which ‘Harry Potter’ Director Made Us Step Up

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

One of the benefits of being part of the Harry Potter The cast was working with different filmmakers. Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint worked with four different directors throughout the eight films. Chris Columbus laid the foundation for the wizarding world with the first two movies. Alfonso Cuarón helped the series gain a more adult and edgy feel with the third film. Mike Newell helped expand the world, giving the fourth film a more bombastic feel. Meanwhile, David Yates rounded out the series and made sure the final four movies had a cohesive feel.

Emma Watson Opens Up About Working With All Four ‘Harry Potter’ Directors

Naturally, each director had a different style and a different way of working with the actors. With each filmmaker, the cast was asked to approach their work differently. However, one director really changed expectations for the golden trio. In an interview with JoBlo, Watson opened up about who exactly he was.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The war and the pandemic have put beliefs that seemed like granite in check

9 mins ago

About Indigo, Evaluna and Camilo’s baby, other neutral names chosen by celebrities for their children | People | Entertainment

21 mins ago

Roar | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

33 mins ago

Johnny Depp trial against Amber Heard: testimony of the actress’s former assistant makes her tremble

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button