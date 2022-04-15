Emma Watson Reveals Which ‘Harry Potter’ Director Made Us Step Up

One of the benefits of being part of the Harry Potter The cast was working with different filmmakers. Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint worked with four different directors throughout the eight films. Chris Columbus laid the foundation for the wizarding world with the first two movies. Alfonso Cuarón helped the series gain a more adult and edgy feel with the third film. Mike Newell helped expand the world, giving the fourth film a more bombastic feel. Meanwhile, David Yates rounded out the series and made sure the final four movies had a cohesive feel.

‘Harry Potter’ cast members Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Matthew Lewis | Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Emma Watson Opens Up About Working With All Four ‘Harry Potter’ Directors

Naturally, each director had a different style and a different way of working with the actors. With each filmmaker, the cast was asked to approach their work differently. However, one director really changed expectations for the golden trio. In an interview with JoBlo, Watson opened up about who exactly he was.

“Well, it’s interesting,” Watson began. “I think working with different directors has pointed out different [things]… Alfonso [Cuarón] I wasn’t going to do any of the ‘child management’ stuff. He was like, ‘Go up and do it.’ He didn’t have much patience for ‘yeah wide, look terrified!’ He wasn’t going to do any of that, so he made us step up.”

Alfonso Cuarón gave the golden trio a task

One way Cuarón encouraged Watson, Grint and Radcliffe to step up was through an assignment. When he started working with them, he cast them in a role so he could understand who their characters were from his perspective. In a DVD interview for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanWatson remembered this assignment.

“Alfonso basically asked us to write an essay about who we thought our characters were, why they did the things they do,” Waston explained of the director. “His background, his feelings, his thoughts, how they have changed in the first year of Hogwarts and the second year of Hogwarts. And now they are in the third year, how do they feel?

Watson didn’t seem to mind the extra work at all. In fact, he turned in a 16-page essay on his character, Hermione Granger. The Beauty and the Beast star has stated that he has a very intoxicating approach to acting. So she relished the opportunity to give Cuarón a deep look at Hermione’s head. And even though the director forced her to step up her game, he remains one of her favorite people that she worked with throughout the year. Harry Potter films.

Watson enjoyed working with Cuarón more on the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

“Well, I shouldn’t say I have a favorite director, that wouldn’t be very diplomatic,” Watson shared with Interview magazine. “But one of the people I most enjoyed working with was Alfonso Cuarón. I feel something real for Mexican directors.” Clearly, Cuarón pushed the Harry Potter thrown to a new place. And considering that’s when the series really started to change, it was probably for the best.