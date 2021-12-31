Emma Watson reveals who her love was on the Harry Potter set

The Chamber of Secrets has been opened and the background of the most followed saga ever is about to be revealed with the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts which airs January 1 on HBO Max. As soon as news of the reunion spread, all the fans began to eagerly await the release date and, in the meantime, some juicy stories have already started circulating in the muggle world. . Second ET Canada, among these there would be the revelation of Hermione aka Emma Watson on a cast member she was in love with while filming.

In fact, during a 2012 interview Emma Watson had already confessed to the general public of having been in love with Draco Malfoy aka Tom Felton when he was 10, but this time we have the details – and what details. The actress opened up about the exact moment when her heart began to beat for her colleague who, in turn, admitted that he had always had a soft spot for her.

Emma Watson relates: “I walked into the room where we were teaching and the assignment we were given was to draw what God looks like in our opinion. Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I don’t know how to say it, I fell in love with him“. Galeotto was that drawing of a budding feminist by Tom Felton who managed to open a huge breach in the heart of a little Emma. The actress continues:” I used to go in every day and look for her number on the call sheet. It was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was a really exciting day. “

Despite the actress’s crush, between her and Tom Felton there has never been a real relationship, also thanks to the age difference: “He was three years older than me so he was like ‘You’re like my little sister’ to him.” To confirm this theory there is also Tom Felton who, also during the reunion, explains: “I think I was in the hair and makeup chair when someone said something like: ‘Yes, he had a crush on you'” he recalled.

The two have always had a very special bond over time: “I became very protective of her.”Yes, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and this continues today. There has always been something that is like, I don’t know, kinship. “A bittersweet ending for those who hoped that, years later, Emma and Tom found the courage to retrace the path of their feelings going all the way. Dear Hermione and Draco fans, call Ross and Rachel’s (David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston) on the phone they will have a thing or two to teach you about the wrecked hopes of off-set love.

