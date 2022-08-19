Emma Watson revives the pixie cut in the campaign for the new Prada perfume
British actress Emma Watson becomes the face of the new Prada perfume… and that’s not all! Zoom.
It was precisely at 6 p.m. on Thursday August 18 that the news broke: Emma Watson has become the face of the new women’s fragrance from the Italian house Prada, called Paradoxe. A news unveiled at the same time by the British actress on her Instagram account and accompanied by a second revelation: she made her debut as a director. This is what we learn in the caption of his post: “When Prada asked me to be the face of their new perfume campaign, I asked if I could direct it. Months later, I am able to share with you the results of the faith they had in me. I can’t wait to share this piece of my art, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it.” Then, the 32-year-old took the opportunity to say a few thanks: “I could never have done this without my incredible team of collaborators. Thank you for your time, your commitment, your talent and your passion. »
See this post on Instagram
A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson)
A first image of the actress unveiled
To discover the new fragrance, the first images of the campaign and the talents of Emma Watson, we will have to wait a few more days, more precisely until August 22, 2022. To make us wait, the luxury house has nevertheless unveiled a first shot of the actress, and…
Read the rest of the article on Elle.fr