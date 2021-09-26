Emma Watson Rewrites the London Underground Map – Magazine

London, July 22, 2020 – The Londoners Emma Watson, actress, and Reni Eddo-Lodge, writer, are working on the project rename all 270 stops of the London Underground with names of women and non-binary people (term that identifies individuals who do not consider themselves either man or woman, or who consider themselves both or not exclusively just one of the two, or who are transgender). The idea, which takes its cue from a similar New York initiative, is by redesign the mental image of the city in order to make it live in a different way from those who live there and visit it.

Rewrite the subway maps

There US version of the female subway was curated by writer Rebecca Solnit and geographer Joshua Jelly-Schapiro. A book entitled ‘Nonstop Metropolis’, released in 2016 and then re-released three years later in an updated version and including a new version of the New York subway map, which also features stops named after politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and rapper Cardi B.

Inspired by that example, Emma Watson, who became famous thanks to the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, joined forces with Reni Eddo-Lodge, author of the bestseller ‘Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People about Race’. The idea was: we do the same thing, but with the London Underground and choosing names from the world of art, civil society, business, politics and also accepting the suggestions sent by people through a specific form. As announced by the two activists: “The names chosen will be assigned to the stops with which they are most relevant. Some may be famous, others may be those of unknown heroes and figures from London’s hidden stories.”

A first hypothesis is to pay homage to the writers Virginia Woolf, Zadie Smith and Jung Chang, singer Amy Winehouse, nurse and entrepreneur Mary Seacole and philosopher and activist Mary Wollstonecraft.

As already happened in the United States, the work of Emma Watson and Reni Eddo-Lodge will produce a book which will be published by Haymarket Books on March 8, 2021, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.









The sense of initiative

The idea of ​​renaming the subway stops does not end with a tribute, but moves within a broader discourse and that is how the mental image of a place influences the way we live it and, more generally, our way of life.

Rebecca Solnit is worth mentioning, as we read them in the 2019 edition of ‘Nonstop Metropolis’: “How our imagination is shaped by the fact that so many places in so many cities are named after men, while very few do they take from women? What kind of landscape we cross when are the streets, parks, statues and bridges of one kind, and usually only one kind? What kind of silence arises from places that so rarely talk about women and to women? “And speaking of renaming the subway stops:” This is a story that is still emerging from underground and that reminds us that everything is connected “. .