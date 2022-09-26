Emma Watson rewrote Hermione’s lines: “She wouldn’t say that”

Emma Watson has always felt a deep synergy with Hermione Granger. In fact, the actor shared that sometimes it was hard to tell where she left off and the shining witch began. Watson has always had quite a bit in common with her. Harry Potter character. Both are smart, both are voracious readers, and both seem to be quite practical by nature.

Emma Watson knew she was destined to play Hermione Granger

Of course, there were times when both Watson and Hermione threw practicality to the wind. Beauty and the Beast star certainly seemed to do this when he was auditioning for the Harry Potter films. Despite the odds being completely stacked against him, Watson always felt like the role of Hermione belonged to him. Her similarities to her witch made her completely sure that she was the right person to bring Hermione to life.

The ‘The Is the End’ actress took a deep dive into her famous ‘Harry Potter’ character

Obviously, Watson’s impulses were correct because he landed the coveted role. While she was filming the eight Harry Potter movies, he found out even more about his character. While filming the third movie, the Brown University student wrote a 16-page article about her character. The document detailed information about Hermione’s background, her time at Hogwarts, her thoughts, her strengths, her weaknesses and more about her.

Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint rewrote their characters’ dialogue

Clearly, Watson knew who Hermione was. Maybe that’s why she felt confident enough to write lines for her character in the last two movies. When Watson was presented with dialogue that she felt was not true to Hermione, she took it upon herself to rewrite the lines for her character. The same was true for her Harry Potter co-starring Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

“Well, actually, at the end, Dan, Rupert and I were rewriting our dialogue just because I’d read something, and I’d immediately be like, ‘She wouldn’t say that.’ Watson shared in an interview for a magazine. “And, you know, after playing her for 10 years, [screenwriter] Steve Kloves and [director] David [Yates] he trusted me enough, I guess, to give me the freedom to do that. I don’t think I’ll ever get that opportunity again, so it was nice.”

Watson’s personality is more similar to Hermione’s in the last two ‘Hary Potter’ movies.

Of course, Watson didn’t just give Hermione some of his lines. She also gave a bit of her personality to the witch. The billionaire has opened up about Hermione fans seeing her in both finals. Harry Potter movies was pretty close to his personality at the time. Yates encouraged the actor to drop his idea of ​​the character of Hermione and just act from the heart. The end result was a Hermione who looked a bit more like Watson.

Clearly, Watson devoted a lot of his time, energy, and personality to his most famous character. And while there’s no shortage of obsessed Potterheads, it’s clear he knows Hermione Granger better than most.

