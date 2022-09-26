Entertainment

Emma Watson rewrote Hermione’s lines: “She wouldn’t say that”

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Emma Watson has always felt a deep synergy with Hermione Granger. In fact, the actor shared that sometimes it was hard to tell where she left off and the shining witch began. Watson has always had quite a bit in common with her. Harry Potter character. Both are smart, both are voracious readers, and both seem to be quite practical by nature.

Emma Watson, student of ‘Harry Potter’ | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emma Watson knew she was destined to play Hermione Granger

Of course, there were times when both Watson and Hermione threw practicality to the wind. Beauty and the Beast star certainly seemed to do this when he was auditioning for the Harry Potter films. Despite the odds being completely stacked against him, Watson always felt like the role of Hermione belonged to him. Her similarities to her witch made her completely sure that she was the right person to bring Hermione to life.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Scarlett Johansson Finally Explains Her Son’s Unique Name

5 mins ago

Rewarded in Nashville, Taylor Swift details her writing process

7 mins ago

Brad Pitt wants to forget Angelina Jolie and is seeing Emily Ratajkowski | People | Entertainment

16 mins ago

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Real Madrid wants to steal a compatriot from Neymar

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button