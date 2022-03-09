Emma Watson, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and other celebrities: This is how they have responded to sexist comments

Today March 8 we commemorate the International Women’s Day and it is the day that millions of women from all over the world come together to demand their rights, as well as the respect that any person deserves. Some celebrities like Emma Watson, Rihanna and Taylor Swift have spoken out in the struggle for women’s rights and have even responded to sexist comments in the press.

In multiple interviews and red carpets, some actresses or singers have had to demand respect after unfortunate and sexist questions. So today we also commemorate these celebrities who have used their influence and platform to avoid perpetuating comments that affect women’s rights.

Rihanna

The singer He is one of the celebrities who has had to face sexist comments, because on a red carpet a reporter asked him what he was looking for in a man. “I’m not looking for a man, let’s start there”Rihanna replied instantly and left.

Also, for the program Sunrisethe interviewer asked Rihanna: “How frustrating is it when you’re associated with another Hollywood artist?”to which the singer originally from Barbados replied: “Very frustrating, almost as frustrating as being asked this, I mean, what’s the point?.

Photo: AP

Emma Watson

Without a doubt one of the celebrities that has become awomen’s rights activist is Emma Watson and, during the promotion of the film ‘Beauty and the Beast‘, the actress recounted how they had questioned her feminism: “They said I couldn’t be a feminist because I had breasts.”

Later, Emma Watson explained what feminism is. “Feminism is about giving women their own choices, feminism is not a stick with which you can hit women; It’s about freedom and equality. I don’t know what my breasts have to do with it.”

Photo: Instagram @emmawatson

Taylor Swift

One of the celebrities who has been in great controversy is Taylor Swiftbecause it has been given a label by having dated several Hollywood artists, which has haunted her in various interviews. For an ABC program, Taylor Swift was blunt and commented: “If a man shares his experience in a musical composition, he is brave; if a woman shares her experience in a musical composition, she is sharing too much and she is too emotional, or she may be crazy or watch out! can write a song for you.”

Similarly, for the radio program 2day, Taylor Swift commented, “They say ‘she only writes songs for her ex-boyfriends,’ and I honestly think that’s a very sexist angle. Nobody says that about Ed Sheeran, nobody says that about Bruno Mars; they are writing music about his ex-girlfriends, girlfriends and his love life and nobody says anything”.

Photo: Instagram @taylorswift

Ariana Grande

Singer Ariana Grande was involved in a sexist conversation when she attended a radio program, as she was asked: “If you could use your phone or your makeup for the last time, which would you choose?”. To this Ariana replied “is this what you think women have a problem choosing?”. However, the driver does not seem to understand Ariana Grande’s reference, because he later questioned her about whether she can really spend a long time without her cell phone, to which the singer responded with a forceful “of course.”

Photo: Instagram @arianagrande

These are just some of the celebrities who have had to respond to sexist comments during interviews or red carpets, however, other artists such as Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway, Selena Gomez, Simone Biles, etc. They have also had to raise their voices.