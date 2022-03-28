Emma Watson, Rosalía and Miley Cyrus bet on ‘upcycling’

In tune with care for the environment came ‘upcycling’, the fashion for reusing designs and reducing the high levels of pollution existing in the sector, while obtaining products of a higher value than the original ones. Emma Watson, Rosalía and Miley Cyrus are lovers of ‘upcycling’, and have incorporated it into their wardrobe to show off redesigned luxury garments on red carpets and television presentations, overcoming the taboo of second-hand clothing and raising the flag of recycling also in the fashion industry.

Recently, the singer Rosalía appeared on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon, clad in a satin dress and wool boots that left no one indifferent, along with a semi-transparent jacket and shirt, designed by Sami Miró, an artist from the ‘upcycling’ that knows how to give new life to vintage garments. “My dad raised me and I had an older brother, so I always wore his second-hand clothes. At a young age, I had to figure out how to make these big, baggy men’s clothes fit me. I did what I did because I loved it and it made me feel safe,” said the owner of Sami Miró Vintage, based in Los Angeles. The designer managed to turn her childhood hobby into a fashion brand adored by celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Rosalía and Selena Gomez, among others.

‘Upcycling’ consists of transforming objects that have completed their useful life into other higher quality goods, intended for certain uses other than the original ones for which they were manufactured. The world of fashion is probably the sector where examples of upcycling are most frequent. On the one hand, the remnants of fabric that are generated during the textile chain production processes are reused to design new and innovative garments. In addition, the original designs of dresses, t-shirts or swimsuits from clothing used or donated by owners who no longer use them, can be reused and recreated with new elements and designs that help reduce the high rates of textile pollution on the planet.

“The reuse of materials is an effective way to find solutions to the problems that fashion creates for the environment; For me, it’s not a trend, it’s a creative philosophy,” says Chilean designer Sebastián Albornoz de Ruffray, from the French brand Sevali, who has taken ‘upcycling’ to another level. Under the ‘Upcycled Couture’ concept, the firm proposes unique pieces created from vintage garments, mixing traditional crafts, recycled materials and unlikely objects. From Doja Cat to K-Pop stars, Blackpink, Alexa Demie and Rosalía herself, they have opted for the designs of the young French brand.

Large firms such as Marine Serre, Viktor & Rolf, Sacai, Vetements are creating sustainable fashion, with pieces made from recycled garments. Likewise, designers such as John Galliano, Tomo Koizumi, Martin Margiela, have also become advocates of ‘upcycling’. ANDmma Watson, Rosalía and Miley Cyrus, along with Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello or Cara Delevigne have allied themselves with ‘upcycling’ to bet on textile recycling.