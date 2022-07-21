Emma Watson Saved One Sweet Memory From Her ‘Harry Potter’ Audition Days

ads

Emma Watson hasn’t always been sure of her career path. the Harry Potter alum once wondered if he had the right personality to be an actor. However, Watson was always 100% sure that she was destined to play Hermione Granger. An avid reader, the actress fell in love with the character she made famous on the pages of her beloved novels. So when she found out the books were being adapted for the big screen, she knew she had to audition.

‘Harry Potter’ actress Emma Watson | Images by Edward Berthelot/GC

Emma Watson’s chances of becoming Hermione Granger were very low

Of course, the odds of Watson landing such a coveted role were astronomical. There was no shortage of girls vying to audition for the role of the film’s only female lead. And unlike Watson’s co-star, Daniel Radcliffe, Watson had no professional acting credits. The daughter of two lawyers, Watson also knew next to nothing about the entertainment industry. But even though the odds were stacked against her, Watson was sure of her fate. In a conversation with Interview magazine, she explained her affinity with Hermione.

The ‘Harry Potter’ actress felt connected to her character from the start

“I loved books, it was a massive fan,” Watson shared of her interest in Harry Potter. “I felt like that part belonged to me. I know it sounds crazy, but from that first audition, I always knew. At first, they cast the other characters as well, but I always knew it was for Hermione. She came so naturally to me. Maybe a big part of me at the time was similar to her.”

Watson’s certainty allowed him to continue to progress in the audition process. And while she was excited that she was getting closer to the finish line, her parents got a little nervous. They understood that her daughter’s chances were not good and they did not want her to get her hopes up too high.

Watson’s parents feared their daughter’s feelings would be hurt

“Of course, all of this terrified my parents – there were literally thousands and thousands of girls coming out to audition, and my parents were anxious about what I would do if I didn’t make it,” Watson shared. Continuing, the noah The actor shared that even her parents couldn’t convince her of his certainty. “They were trying to make me be realistic, but I had none of that,” he shared. “I was going to get that part.”

Watson kept a memory from her audition days for ‘Harry Potter’

But even though Watson knew Hermione was meant for her, she did her best to make the role hers. the shining ring The actor waited by the phone for hours and even made a special wish. “This is kind of sweet — my dad had a roast on a Sunday, and he gave me the lucky bone, and obviously I made a wish to get this part,” Watson shared. “I still have that wishbone upstairs in my jewelry box.”

It’s pretty sweet that Watson kept the lucky bone as a souvenir. And while the memory of her might have influenced her getting the part from her, it seems her tenacity and confidence probably helped her more.

