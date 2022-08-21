Emma Watson says goodbye to long hair and debuts radical change of look | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The actress announces a new job as creative campaign director with Prada.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

After an absence of 8 months, Emma Watson reappeared on social networks and looks more charming than ever. The Harry Potter actress has been chosen by Prada to be her new face for the campaign for Prada Beautybut, in true Hermione fashion, Watson decided she wanted to not only lend herself as a model, but direct the project as well!

The 32-year-old interpreter appeared today afternoon on the social networks of prada, looking more spectacular than ever, never modeling a nearly shaven head. The actress and activist joined the most sought-after trend of 2022, saying goodbye to her long hair for a long time.

Is about pixie cuta cut that became popular in the 1970s, after the then-young mia farrow get rid of her long hair. Since then, this cut has been related to the feminist movement as it symbolizes feminine expression but with radical energy.

More than 30 years ago, famous as Winona Ryder or Halle Berry, they revived this style of super short hair, and now in 2022 the centennial generation is more than obsessed with this look so androgynous and charming at the same time.

Emma Watson directs campaign for Prada

The former Harry Potter child star has shown off his enormous talent once again, now choosing to direct his own fashion campaign for luxury label Prada. The Italian brand announced this on its social networks: “Our muse is more than just a muse. More than just a face. More than the perfect embodiment of a Prada woman. She is the epitome of modern femininity, a celebration of femininity.” multidimensional throughout the world”.

For her part, Emma Watson celebrated this, sharing some previews of what this campaign will be and her now-awaited debut as creative director: “When Prada asked me if I could be the face of their new fragrance, I asked if I could direct it. Months later I have the opportunity to share the results with the same faith that they had in me”.