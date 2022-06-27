Emma Watson says refraining from partying wasn’t ‘a conscious choice’

ads

Unlike many other child stars, Emma Watson never seemed to have a rebellious phase. Considering that she became a household name at the age of 9, the actress adopted a pretty intense work schedule at a young age. However, Ella Watson never relied on heavy drinking or constant clubbing to blow off some steam. Even when the Beauty and the Beast alum has come of age, he’s never been in the tabloids for partying, and there’s a very good reason for that.

Emma Watson | Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Emma Watson didn’t want to end up like many child stars

Watson, like her most famous character, has always described herself as sensible. Shortly after being released on the Harry Potter movies, he faced many statistics about child stars. Watson admits that she had a good deal of fear about the dangers of heavy drinking and recreational drug use at a very young age. And when she came of age, partying and getting drunk just didn’t appeal to her.

‘Harry Potter’ movie star explains why parties never interested her

In an interview with Rookie Mag, Watson was extremely candid about her personality. The perks of Being a Wallflower star shared that going out to clubs just didn’t hold any appeal for her. Unlike many other famous celebrities, Watson is more of a homebody.

“It’s interesting, because people say things to me like, ‘It’s great that you don’t go out and get drunk all the time and go to clubs,'” Watson shared. “And I’m like, I mean, I appreciate that, but I’m kind of an introvert by nature, it’s not like a conscious choice that I’m necessarily making. It’s genuinely who I am.”

It took a while for Watson to get comfortable with her introverted nature.

Moving on, Watson shared that it took a while to accept her introverted personality. For a long time, she questioned why she didn’t want to do things like party. However, after watching Susan Cain’s TED talk on the power of introverts, she came to understand her own personality a little better. The conversation gave her clarity as to why she wasn’t as interested in the things that attracted some of her friends.

“It discusses how extroverts in our society are so big, and if you’re anything other than extroverted, they make you think there’s something wrong with you,” Watson shared of the TED talk. “That’s like the story of my life. Realizing that about myself was very empowering, because I felt like, my God, there must be something wrong with me, because I don’t want to go out there and do what all my friends want to do.”

Watson has hosted her fair share of dinner parties

Clearly, Watson has accepted that she is more of a homebody. However, that doesn’t mean she has completely given up partying. The activist has certainly hosted quite a few dinners at her home. She even hosted a dinner party for the cast and crew of Harry Potter during the last week of shooting. We’re sure it’s a party a lot of Watson fans would have loved to attend.

