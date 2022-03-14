Emma Watson Seems To Throw Shade At JK Rowling With Subtle Dig

The ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall reverted to an in-person event after going virtual in 2021 due to the pandemic. Western drama “The Power of the Dog,” directed by Jane Campion, won Best Picture. The sci-fi flick “Dune,” which led the nominations overnight, took home five awards.

Below is a full list of nominees with the winners in bold.

“Don’t look up” “Dunes” “Liquorice Pizza” “The Power of the Dog” *WINNER best british film “After Love” “Ali and Ava” Belfast *WINNER “Boiling point” “Cyrano” “Everyone talks about Jamie” “Gucci House” “Last Night in Soho” “No time to die” “Who Happened” Outstanding First Steps by a British Writer, Director or Producer “After Love” – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director) “Boiling Point” — James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) *also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli “The Harder They Fall” — Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) *also written by Boaz Yakin *WINNER “Keyboard Fantasies” — Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer) “Passing” – Rebecca Hall (writer/director) movie not in english “Driving my car” *WINNER “The hand of God” “Parallel Mothers” “little mom” “The worst person in the world” Documentary film “Becoming Cousteau” “Cow” “Flee” “The rescue” “Summer of the Soul” *WINNER Animation film “Loves” *WINNER “Flee” “Luca” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” director “After Love” – Aleem Khan “Drive My Car” – Ryūsuke Hamaguchi “Happening” – Audrey Diwan Liquorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson “The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion *WINNER “Titanium” –Julia Ducournau Original screenplay “Being the Ricardos” Belfast “Don’t look up” “King Richard” “Liquorice Pizza” *WINNER adapted scenario «CODE» *WINNER “Driving my car” “Dunes” “The Lost Girl” “The Power of the Dog” Principal actress Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci” Alana Haim – “Liquorice Pizza” Emilia Jones – “Coda” Renate Reinsve – “The worst person in the world” Joanna Scanlan – “After Love” *WINNER Tessa Thompson – “Jump” lead actor Adeel Akhtar – “Ali and Ava” Mahershala Ali – “Swan Song” Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog” Leonardo DiCaprio – “Don’t look up” Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point” Will Smith – “King Richard” *WINNER Supporting Actress Caitriona Balfe – “Belfast” Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Girl” Ariana Debose – “West Side Story” *WINNER Ann Dowd – “Mass” Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard” Ruth Negga – “Jump” Secondary actor Mike Faist – “West Side Story” Ciaran Hinds – “Belfast” Troy Kotsur – “Coda” *WINNER Woody Norman – “Come on, come on” Jesse Plemons – “The Power of the Dog” Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog” original score “Being the Ricardos” “Don’t look up” “Dunes” *WINNER “The French Office” “The Power of the Dog” Foundry “Boiling point” “Dunes” “The hand of God” “King Richard” “Westside Story” *WINNER Cinematography “Dunes” *WINNER “Nightmare Alley” “No time to die” “The Power of the Dog” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Edition “No time to die” *WINNER Belfast “Dunes” “Liquorice Pizza” “Summer of the Soul” production design “Cyrano” “Dunes” *WINNER “The French Office” “Nightmare Alley” “Westside Story” Costume Design “Cruel” *WINNER “Cyrano” “Dunes” “The French Office” “Nightmare Alley” Make up and hairstyle “Cruel” “Cyrano” “Dunes” “Tammy Faye’s Eyes” *WINNER “Gucci House” Ring “Dunes” *WINNER “Last Night in Soho” “No time to die” “A Quiet Place Part II” “Westside Story” special visual effects “Dunes” *WINNER “Free Boy” “Ghostbusters: Beyond” “The Matrix Resurrections” “No time to die” british animated short “Art Business” “Don’t feed the pigeons” *WINNER “Night of the Living Dread” british short film “The Black Cop” *WINNER “Women” “The palace” “Filling” «Three meetings of the Extraordinary Committee» EE Rising Star Award (voted by the public) Ariana DeBose harris dickinson Lashana Lynch *WINNER Millicent Simmonds Kodi Smith McPhee

