Emma Watson Seems To Throw Shade At JK Rowling With Subtle Dig

The ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall reverted to an in-person event after going virtual in 2021 due to the pandemic. Western drama “The Power of the Dog,” directed by Jane Campion, won Best Picture. The sci-fi flick “Dune,” which led the nominations overnight, took home five awards.
Below is a full list of nominees with the winners in bold.
“Don’t look up”
“Dunes”
“Liquorice Pizza”
“The Power of the Dog” *WINNER
best british film
“After Love”
“Ali and Ava”
Belfast *WINNER
“Boiling point”
“Cyrano”
“Everyone talks about Jamie”
“Gucci House”
“Last Night in Soho”
“No time to die”
“Who Happened”
Outstanding First Steps by a British Writer, Director or Producer
“After Love” – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)
“Boiling Point” — James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) *also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli
“The Harder They Fall” — Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) *also written by Boaz Yakin *WINNER
“Keyboard Fantasies” — Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
“Passing” – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
movie not in english
“Driving my car” *WINNER
“The hand of God”
“Parallel Mothers”
“little mom”
“The worst person in the world”
Documentary film
“Becoming Cousteau”
“Cow”
“Flee”
“The rescue”
“Summer of the Soul” *WINNER
Animation film
“Loves” *WINNER
“Flee”
“Luca”
“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
director
“After Love” – Aleem Khan
“Drive My Car” – Ryūsuke Hamaguchi
“Happening” – Audrey Diwan
Liquorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion *WINNER
“Titanium” –Julia Ducournau
Original screenplay
“Being the Ricardos”
Belfast
“Don’t look up”
“King Richard”
“Liquorice Pizza” *WINNER
adapted scenario
«CODE» *WINNER
“Driving my car”
“Dunes”
“The Lost Girl”
“The Power of the Dog”
Principal actress
Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”
Alana Haim – “Liquorice Pizza”
Emilia Jones – “Coda”
Renate Reinsve – “The worst person in the world”
Joanna Scanlan – “After Love” *WINNER
Tessa Thompson – “Jump”
lead actor
Adeel Akhtar – “Ali and Ava”
Mahershala Ali – “Swan Song”
Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”
Leonardo DiCaprio – “Don’t look up”
Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point”
Will Smith – “King Richard” *WINNER
Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe – “Belfast”
Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Girl”
Ariana Debose – “West Side Story” *WINNER
Ann Dowd – “Mass”
Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”
Ruth Negga – “Jump”
Secondary actor
Mike Faist – “West Side Story”
Ciaran Hinds – “Belfast”
Troy Kotsur – “Coda” *WINNER
Woody Norman – “Come on, come on”
Jesse Plemons – “The Power of the Dog”
Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”
original score
“Being the Ricardos”
“Don’t look up”
“Dunes” *WINNER
“The French Office”
“The Power of the Dog”
Foundry
“Boiling point”
“Dunes”
“The hand of God”
“King Richard”
“Westside Story” *WINNER
Cinematography
“Dunes” *WINNER
“Nightmare Alley”
“No time to die”
“The Power of the Dog”
“The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Edition
“No time to die” *WINNER
Belfast
“Dunes”
“Liquorice Pizza”
“Summer of the Soul”
production design
“Cyrano”
“Dunes” *WINNER
“The French Office”
“Nightmare Alley”
“Westside Story”
Costume Design
“Cruel” *WINNER
“Cyrano”
“Dunes”
“The French Office”
“Nightmare Alley”
Make up and hairstyle
“Cruel”
“Cyrano”
“Dunes”
“Tammy Faye’s Eyes” *WINNER
“Gucci House”
Ring
“Dunes” *WINNER
“Last Night in Soho”
“No time to die”
“A Quiet Place Part II”
“Westside Story”
special visual effects
“Dunes” *WINNER
“Free Boy”
“Ghostbusters: Beyond”
“The Matrix Resurrections”
“No time to die”
british animated short
“Art Business”
“Don’t feed the pigeons” *WINNER
“Night of the Living Dread”
british short film
“The Black Cop” *WINNER
“Women”
“The palace”
“Filling”
«Three meetings of the Extraordinary Committee»
EE Rising Star Award (voted by the public)
Ariana DeBose
harris dickinson
Lashana Lynch *WINNER
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smith McPhee