Emma Watson Seems To Throw Shade At JK Rowling With Subtle Dig

The ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall reverted to an in-person event after going virtual in 2021 due to the pandemic. Western drama “The Power of the Dog,” directed by Jane Campion, won Best Picture. The sci-fi flick “Dune,” which led the nominations overnight, took home five awards.

Below is a full list of nominees with the winners in bold.

“Don’t look up”

“Dunes”

“Liquorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog” *WINNER

best british film

“After Love”

“Ali and Ava”

Belfast *WINNER

“Boiling point”

“Cyrano”

“Everyone talks about Jamie”

“Gucci House”

“Last Night in Soho”

“No time to die”

“Who Happened”

Outstanding First Steps by a British Writer, Director or Producer

“After Love” – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

“Boiling Point” — James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) *also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli

“The Harder They Fall” — Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) *also written by Boaz Yakin *WINNER

“Keyboard Fantasies” — Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

“Passing” – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

movie not in english

“Driving my car” *WINNER

“The hand of God”

“Parallel Mothers”

“little mom”

“The worst person in the world”

Documentary film

“Becoming Cousteau”

“Cow”

“Flee”

“The rescue”

“Summer of the Soul” *WINNER

Animation film

“Loves” *WINNER

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

director

“After Love” – Aleem Khan

“Drive My Car” – Ryūsuke Hamaguchi

“Happening” – Audrey Diwan

Liquorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion *WINNER

“Titanium” –Julia Ducournau

Original screenplay

“Being the Ricardos”

Belfast

“Don’t look up”

“King Richard”

“Liquorice Pizza” *WINNER

adapted scenario

Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant in

«CODE» *WINNER

“Driving my car”

“Dunes”

“The Lost Girl”

“The Power of the Dog”

Principal actress

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim – “Liquorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones – “Coda”

Renate Reinsve – “The worst person in the world”

Joanna Scanlan – “After Love” *WINNER

Tessa Thompson – “Jump”

lead actor

Will Smith as Richard Williams in

Adeel Akhtar – “Ali and Ava”

Mahershala Ali – “Swan Song”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Don’t look up”

Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point”

Will Smith – “King Richard” *WINNER

Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – “Belfast”

Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Girl”

Ariana Debose – “West Side Story” *WINNER

Ann Dowd – “Mass”

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Ruth Negga – “Jump”

Secondary actor

Mike Faist – “West Side Story”

Ciaran Hinds – “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur – “Coda” *WINNER

Woody Norman – “Come on, come on”

Jesse Plemons – “The Power of the Dog”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

original score

“Being the Ricardos”

“Don’t look up”

“Dunes” *WINNER

“The French Office”

“The Power of the Dog”

Foundry

Ariana DeBose as Anita and David Alvarez as Bernardo in

“Boiling point”

“Dunes”

“The hand of God”

“King Richard”

“Westside Story” *WINNER

Cinematography

“Dunes” *WINNER

“Nightmare Alley”

“No time to die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Edition

“No time to die” *WINNER

Belfast

“Dunes”

“Liquorice Pizza”

“Summer of the Soul”

production design

“Cyrano”

“Dunes” *WINNER

“The French Office”

“Nightmare Alley”

“Westside Story”

Costume Design

Emma Stone stars "cruella".

“Cruel” *WINNER

“Cyrano”

“Dunes”

“The French Office”

“Nightmare Alley”

Make up and hairstyle

“Cruel”

“Cyrano”

“Dunes”

“Tammy Faye’s Eyes” *WINNER

“Gucci House”

Ring

“Dunes” *WINNER

“Last Night in Soho”

“No time to die”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“Westside Story”

special visual effects

Josh Brolin and Timothée Chalamet in

“Dunes” *WINNER

“Free Boy”

“Ghostbusters: Beyond”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No time to die”

british animated short

“Art Business”

“Don’t feed the pigeons” *WINNER

“Night of the Living Dread”

british short film

“The Black Cop” *WINNER

“Women”

“The palace”

“Filling”

«Three meetings of the Extraordinary Committee»

EE Rising Star Award (voted by the public)

Ariana DeBose

harris dickinson

Lashana Lynch *WINNER

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smith McPhee

