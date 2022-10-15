Emma Watson shares heartfelt tribute after Robbie Coltrane’s death

Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72. The screen icon, known to many as the lovable giant Hagrid in the ‘Harry Potter’ film franchise, He died this Friday, according to his agent Belinda Wright in a statement.

After the unfortunate news, the tributes have been arriving and the actress Emma Watson wanted to pay her respects to Coltrane in a heartfelt tribute that he made through his social networks.

Watson, who played Hermoine Granger in ‘Harry Potter’, published a photo of her and Coltrane, from the meeting that HBO Max broadcast in January of this year for the 20th anniversary of the tape, and dedicated the following message to him:

“Robbie was like the funniest uncle I’ve ever had, but mostly He was very loving and compassionate with me when I was a child and an adult”is how Emma’s text begins.

“His talent was so immense that it made sense for him to play a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance” Emma Watson

“Robbie, if I am ever as kind as you were to me on a film set, I promise I will do it on your behalf and in your memory. You know how much I adore you and admire you. I will miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughter and your hugs. You made us a family. I know you were that for us”, and concluded: “There will be no better Hagrid. You made it a pleasure to be Hermione.”

More celebrities mourn the death of Robbie Coltrane

JK Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton also topped the list of stars paying tribute to the late actor.

Daniel Radcliffe: “Robbie was one of the funniest people I have ever met. and he used to make us laugh constantly when we were kids on set. I have especially fond memories of him keeping my spirits up in ‘Prisoner of Azkaban’, when we all hid from the pouring rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he would tell stories and joke around to keep morale up, I feel incredibly lucky to have met him and work with him and very sad because he passed away. He was an amazing actor and a lovely man.”

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, posted a photo of himself alongside his late co-star on Instagram and wrote: “One of my fondest memories of filming ‘Harry Potter’ was a night shoot of the first film in the Forbidden Forest. He was 12 years old. Robbie cared and cared for everyone around him. Effortless. And he made them laugh. Effortless. He was a big friendly giant on the screen, but even more so in real life. I love you friend, thanks for everything.

JK Rowling, author of the ‘Harry Potter’ book series, remembered the Hogwarts gamekeeper as “an incredible talent” in a Twitter post.

Yes ok Robbie Coltrane’s cause of death was not immediately released, Deadline reported that she “had been in poor health for the past two years” and died in Larbert, Scotland, at a hospital near her home.

