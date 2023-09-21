Emma Watson shares her surprise graduation gift







Emma Watson unveiled a touching graduation gift: a poem by TS Eliot and a touching dedication from Stephen Chbosky, director and writer of The Perks of Being a Wallflower. This gift, J. The poem, Love Songs by Alfred Prufrock, came into Emma Watson’s hands when she graduated from Brown University in 2014., The edition was limited and vintage, which made it even more special.







Chbosky’s dedication to the book expressed his admiration and love for Watson, highlighting his passion for learning, life, and literature., He reminded the actress that she inspires him every day and wished her an unlimited life. Reading these words, Emma Watson could not hold back her tears, moved by the gesture of her dear friend and colleague.

This gift is not only a beautiful memento of their graduation, but also a testament to the deep friendship between Emma Watson and Stephen Chbosky, who shared unforgettable experiences in the worlds of film and literature. A dedication that reflects the importance of books and personal relationships in the life of the talented actress.

This revelation shows us a more intimate side of the actress, who deeply values ​​gestures and words that express love and appreciation. Plus, it reminds us that, beyond her iconic role of Hermione Granger, Emma Watson is such a human being She continues to be inspired by literature and has a special bond with those who know her closely.