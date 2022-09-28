Emma Watson shares these intimate details of her relationship with Tom Felton

The relationship Between Emma Watsonand Tom Feltonwhich interpret respectively Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy in the saga Harry Potter, has always intrigued fans. Today, the actress gives a layer of it by making a magnificent statement to the interpreter Slytherin.

A relationship “deep” that unleashes passions

No need to introduce Emma Watson, an excellent actress and a very committed personality, especially towards the feminist cause. The young woman became known to the general public when she was just a child thanks to her portrayal of Hermione Granger in the film series Harry Potter, in which she holds one of the main roles alongside Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley). Their three characters find themselves on many occasions facing the insufferable Draco Malfoy, played by Tom Felton.

If the latter is today more erased from media life than Emma Watson, both remained very close. Proof of this is that the actress wrote the preface to the memoirs of the thirties, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. (in French, “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Chaos of a Wizard’s Childhood”). The opportunity for her to return to their relationship as strong as a source of gossip.

Like Tom, I have always struggled to explain to others the nature of our bond and our relationship. For more than twenty years now, we have loved each other in a special way, and I’ve lost count of the times people have said to me: “you must have gone to bed drunk at least once”, “you must have kissed”, “there must be something!”. But what we share is much deeper than that. It’s one of the purest loves I can think of. We’re kindred spirits, and we’ve always covered for each other. I know that will always be the case. It makes me emotional to think about it.

A relationship that Emma Watson takes very seriously. And if she doesn’t respond openly to curious people who ask her if anything has ever happened between them, she continues by showering their story somewhat, evoking black on white her “friendship” (remember that she is in a relationship with another man) with Tom Felton.

Blind trust, symbol of a strong friendship

The preface to Tom Felton’s memoir, written by Emma Watson, is only four pages long, but it’s filled with nothing but compliments on the actor. And it seems to be especially the trust that he places in him that counts in his eyes.

Sometimes it’s hard to live in a world where people are so quick to judge, to doubt, to question our intentions. Tom is not like that. I know that if I made a mistake, he would understand that my intention was good. I know he will always believe in me. Even if he doesn’t know everything, he will never doubt that I meant no harm and did my best. This is true friendship, and to be seen and loved like this is one of the greatest gifts of my life.

This relationship, which has continued to develop over the years, is all the more touching because, as Emma Watson reminds us in the preface, This didn’t start well: the actress, as “annoying nine-year-old girl”, initially tended to follow Tom Felton around, seeking his intent in a particularly heavy-handed way. Finally, the actress concludes these few paragraphs by emphasizing that “the world is lucky to have [Tom Felton]”, “but [qu’elle] has a better chance of [l’]have”. We really hope to never see this beautiful friendship come to an end.