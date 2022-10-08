Emma Watson: she breaks the codes in slim jeans at the Schiaparelli couture show

The Fashion Week haute couture is launched. This Tuesday, July 5, Emma Watson was spotted in a total casual look at the parade Schiaparelli. We can say that the 32-year-old actress has made everyone agree thanks to her style mixing luxury and streetwear. A real fashion moment to mark with a white stone.

Emma Watson, the new fashion icon?

While Maison Schiaparelli presented its latest fall-winter 2023 collection, the one that embodies the iconic role of Hermione in the saga Harry Potter, caused a sensation in jeans and ankle boots. More precisely, she wore a blazer with XXL shoulders and an oversized, even architectural lapel. This blazer, being the centerpiece of her outfit, comes from the Maison’s spring-summer 2023 couture collection. To make her outfit more modest and accessible, Emma Watson embellishes everything with a white shirt, gray skinny jeans and a pair of platform and leather ankle boots from Dr. Martens. The star proves to us that you can be sober, trendy and elegant at the same time!

We remember an Emma Watson last October, who wore a cut-out wedding dress, associated with platform boots during the red carpet of Earth Shot Prize. A total look signed Harris Reed, an American-British designer. She had once again made an impression by breaking the codes of the red carpet. Emma Watson, is she about to become THE next style icon?

