Emma Watson shocked everyone with her simple and chic look on the grandstand of an exclusive fashion show and generated a debate

Emma Watson Attended Schiaparelli’s Fall Winter 2022 Haute Couture Show and his outfit caused divided opinions both among experts and among social network users. And it is that it is one of the most anticipated and recognized fashion weeks, in which surrealism and the baroque style predominate, so the outfit that the actress wore was not to the liking of many, although some others considered that it broke several stereotypes.

Watson she set foot in Paris determined to set a trend and put all the spotlight on her, and so it was. Emma usually wears effortlessly chicwhich in Spanish means “chic without effort”, is even one of the main exponents of this style even though from time to time she wears haute couture outfits at events such as red carpets or award shows. Its natural look is one of its main characteristics.

Emma Watson surprises with her look at the Schiaparelli parade

It was precisely the latter that did not endear them to some: attended the parade with a black blazer from Schiaparelli’s Couture SS22 collection, which was accompanied by a white shirt underneath and tight black jeans. The final complement to his outfit was a pair of Dr. Martens brand combat boots.

Many cataloged his way of dressing as little formal and not at all appropriate to the occasion. However, fans considered that she is already iconic and that the clothes in which she came were fantastic. Her choice of clothing was the subject of a heated debate, since the Schiaparelli show is famous for her couture style.

Emma Watson went to the parade with jeans and sparked a debate

The British activist looked comfortable and happy, despite having monopolized all the flashes. She sat in the front row alongside Japanese singer Rina Sawayama, YouTube Fashion Partnerships Director Derek Blasberg and actress Hunter Schaffer. There were other well-known celebrities, but without a doubt Watson He was the one who got the looks of the night.

Elsa Schiaparelli was the first designer to mix art with fashion. Thanks to her renowned work, she decided to create a show to preserve her legacy and to continue the history of haute couture that she pioneered.

Schiaparelli declared bankruptcy in 1954 in Paris and went into exile in the United States, where he lost his life in 1973. His fashion house was inactive for 60 years, until great celebrities like Beyoncé or Lady Gaga used some of his designs, now there is even a museum that exhibits these works of art, along with those created by the designer from almost a century ago.

This fashion event is now a tradition. In its 2022 edition, which began this Monday, it was possible to witness a theatrical show, followed by the catwalk of different models with provocative outfits: between corsets, dresses with bare backs, exuberant jewels, transparent tops and underwear with visible elements, the attendees they ended up fascinated by the show.

The parade of the Italian fashion house was held at the Museum of Decorative Arts in the French capital. But that was not all, since An exhibition dedicated to the designer will open this Wednesdayowner and founder of Schiaparelli.