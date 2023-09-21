Emma Watson shows off long legs in a white satin mini dress as she joins Scarlett Johansson and Charli D’Amelio at the star-studded Prada dinner during Milan Fashion Week.





Emma Watson and Scarlett Johansson were among the glamorous guests as they headed to a lavish Prada dinner at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Harry Potter star showed off her long legs in a stunning white mini dress as she joined actress and online star Charli D’Amelio, 38, at the glittering event.

After opting for an eye-catching LBD at the fashion show earlier in the day, Emma changed into a chic mini dress with matching heels for the evening.

Completing her look with a noughties-inspired handbag, Emma blew a kiss to her delighted fans as she headed to dinner.

Meanwhile, Scarlett opted for a more laid-back ensemble as she wrapped up in an oversized black jacket.

Very good! Emma Watson showed off long legs as she arrived for a glitzy Prada dinner at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

Low-key: Scarlett Johansson was also among the attendees

The reveal: She was joined at the event by online star Charli D’Amelio, who showed off her abs in a daring black bralette and a skintight white mini skirt.

Shocking! The Harry Potter star showed off her long legs in a stunning white mini dress as she joined the Avengers star at the glittering event.

The Avengers star paired her look with chunky black loafers and a long black lace skirt as she arrived solo.

Charli D’Amelio showed off her abs in a black bralette and an oversized camel blazer, paired with a flowy white mini skirt.

Italian blogger Chiara Ferragni adopted an equally eye-catching look with a navy blue miniskirt and an oversized black blazer.

Top Boy star Letitia Wright opted for a striking black cropped button down blouse and matching trousers as she arrived for the grand occasion.

The actress opted for chunky black loafers as she posed for selfies with delighted fans outside the dinner.

Earlier in the day, several big names took their places in the front row for the Prada fashion show.

Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson and Sofia Richie were among the early high-profile arrivals outside the Fondazione Prada as the famed fashion house presented its womenswear Spring-Summer 2024 range.

Stepping inside, Hollywood star Scarlett turned heads in a beautiful cross-strap dress from the high-end brand, accessorized with a black leather belt.

Feet for days! After opting for an eye-catching LBD at the fashion show earlier in the day, Emma changed into a chic mini dress with matching heels for the evening.

Shocking! Completing her look with a noughties-inspired handbag, Emma blew a kiss to her delighted fans as she headed to dinner.

STUNNING: Emma looked stunning in her stunning white dress, she definitely turned heads as she arrived for the show.

Daring! Charli D’Amelio showed off her abs in a black bralette and an oversized camel blazer, paired with a flowy white mini skirt.

here she is! Top Boy star Letitia Wright opted for a striking black cropped button down blouse as she arrived for the grand occasion.

Perfect: She teamed the look with matching trousers as she stopped briefly for a selfie with a delighted fan

But it is dark outside! Despite it being evening, Letitia paired her look with black narrow-framed sunglasses

Hilarious: She smiles as she stops to take a photo with a fan

unusual! Italian blogger Chiara Ferragni adopted an equally eye-catching look with a navy blue miniskirt and an oversized black blazer.

Eye-catching: She accessorized her outfit with knee-high socks and chunky black heels

here she is! Spanish singer Rosalía was dressed in a pearl gray satin dress with a thigh-high split, paired with patent leather heeled boots.

Tip-top! Heading inside for the show earlier in the day, Scarlett Johansson turned heads in a beautiful cross-strap dress from the high-end brand, accessorized with a black leather belt.

looking beautiful! Opting for a stylish black halter neck minidress – Prada’s take on the classic LBD – Emma, ​​33, commanded attention as she greeted the audience

Besties! The Harry Potter star cuts a glamorous figure as she attends Amanda Gorman at the latest fashion show in Milan

Style Star: Meanwhile, Sofia, 25, deviated from classic black and opted for a smart red roll neck and elegant Prada pencil trousers.

She completed the look with uniquely shaped heels, while the cloudy weather didn’t stop her from wearing a pair of heavily tinted sunglasses.

Opting for a stylish black halter neck minidress – Prada’s take on the classic LBD – Emma turned heads as she greeted the audience ahead of the first look presentation.

Black stiletto heels continued the subdued color scheme, while a simple leather handbag served as her only notable accessory.

The Harry Potter star drew more attention to her delicately proportioned features by opting for a clever touch of makeup that chose from a natural color palette.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Sofia moved away from classic black and opted for a smart red roll neck and beautiful Prada pencil trousers.

The adopted daughter of Motown legend Lionel Richie completed the look with a sophisticated plaid coat, while black heels continued the trend among guests at the special event.

Other guests on the day included British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, whose floral-patterned shirt and sweeping cream Prada coat ensured he had his share of the spotlight.

Elsewhere, French actor Vincent Cassel, Spanish singer Rosalía and American actress Diana Silvers were also seen heading inside ahead of Thursday’s show.

Blink and you’ll miss it! Kylie Jenner also made a brief appearance at the fashion show after entering the back door

Shocking! Eiza Gonzalez opted for a sophisticated black crepe halterneck top and a matching maxi skirt

How to sign up to Mail’s WhatsApp channel Scan this QR code and you will be taken to a page to join the channel



If you are reading this on your mobile web browser or on our mobile apps then simply click on this invite link to get the Daily Mail channel. If you are reading this desktop You can use your phone to scan the QR code and you will be taken to a page to join the channel. If you can’t see the channel in WhatsApp on your device, try updating WhatsApp through your App Store. Then you have to close WhatsApp and open it again. Once you have joined The Mail’s channel, Make sure you tap the bell icon at the top of the screen to receive notifications, (You can always turn them off later). Once you’ve joined The Mail’s channel, make sure you tap the bell icon at the top of the screen to receive notifications

Curtain raiser: Milan debuted its catwalk calendar on Wednesday, with Italian luxury label Fendi exploring “an ease of dressing with a certain Roman freedom” in its fashion show.

Milan debuted its catwalk calendar on Wednesday, with Italian luxury label Fendi exploring “an ease of dressing with a certain Roman freedom” in its womenswear fashion show.

Milan Fashion Week follows events in New York and London in which designers are presenting their creations for spring/summer 2024, and consists of 62 physical fashion shows.

It will run until September 25 and include shows from high-end labels including Giorgio Armani, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace.

Milan Fashion Week will see the debut of Sabato Di Sarno as creative director of Gucci, Peter Hawkins as creative director of Tom Ford and Simone Bellotti as creative director of Bally.