Emma Watson shows off the haircut that is going to be most requested in salons in 2023

One of the actresses who has become an icon of fashion and style is Emma Watsonwho on various occasions has shown that his essence is versatile, thus carrying various haircuts that have made her establish herself as a true chameleon actress, who went from long and fluffy hair in the Harry Potter saga to a pixie cut that made her the most sensual in “The Advantages of Being Invisible”, a style that was recently revived in an advertising campaign.

It was during the launch of Prada’s Paradoxe perfume that Emma Watson dazzled his fans with a innovative cut that mixes the trend of the masculine with the sexy bangsgenerating an ideal look for women looking for something different this 2023.

This look is sensual and mysterious, would you dare to wear it? / Twitter: @emmawatsonperu

So if, like her, you are not afraid to dare to wear a different mane, we recommend that you follow her example using this modality of pixie cutwhose hair is outlined, a detail that causes these peaks to be generated in the look of the actress who gave life to “hermione granger” same that accompanied by his hair tone give a rocker air to his final look.

In fact, if you are interested in emulating the emma watson look It is important that you take into consideration that the dye that you are wearing is not black, because although it is quite dark, it does not reach this hue and rather dances between dark brown and chocolate, tones that must be used with great care. Wisdom, then, like black, hardens the features of the face.

Do you like the new look of Emma Watson? / Twitter: @reginagdea

But if you, like the actress, have a very tender face, you can fearlessly experiment with this type of dye, which will help you look more rebellious and sensual without losing your “kawaii” essence. Although perhaps one of the most striking aspects of the emma watson hair it’s not the color, but the trendy way the bangs are styled.

In fact, if you look closely at the pictures, you’ll notice that the emma watson bangs It has a slight slope to the left side, which is achieved thanks to a subtle fade that goes down to the right side, causing the hair that falls on her face to look longer on one side than the other.

Emma Watson’s pixie cut favors oval and sharp faces / Twitter: @emmawatsonperu

So if you want to cause a stir next year, we recommend that you consider within your makeover options the cut that Emma Watson has worn in the advertising campaign for the Prada perfume, which, although some speculate, could be a wig, is actually a trend suits oval faces perfectly and sharp.

