Emma Watson, sparks of love with the evil Draco

Even if it is not an official confirmation from those directly involved, it is the closest thing to him. Emma Watson And Tom Felton. That is to say Hermione Granger And Draco Malfoy. A couple? Almost. In fact, between the two “there has always been a spark”. Word of Rupert Grint. That is to say Ron Wesley. One who grew up with the first two, on the set of all 8 films in the saga of Harry Potter.

That there was an affinity between Emma and Tom has always been evident. Now come the words of Rupert who, speaking with Entertainment Tonight, in fact confirmed that “a children’s story”, indeed there was. An understanding that turned, as adults, into a splendid friendship. As confirmed by the numerous photos that portray them while they spend time together. Made secretly by the paparazzi. But also shared by the two boys on their social profiles. While he teaches her to play the guitar. While they skate on the Los Angeles waterfront. Where, moreover, they have two fairly close houses

Rupert Grint does not hide that there may be something more. In short, he wouldn’t be surprised if his two friends, both single, really got together.

Pardon. Not single, self-partnered. That is, paired with themselves. Emma Watson had explained a few weeks ago that this is how she defines herself. Finding Tom Felton’s own enthusiastic response. That from the pages of the Daily Mail he had commented on the happy choice of words.

Loading... Advertisements

“I like! It’s the first time I’ve heard it but I think it’s a fantastic definition. To be honest I am in the same category, happy enough to be paired with myself. I believe that nowadays you don’t have to be with someone just because everyone does it. This is why I like the idea of ​​self-partnered. You have to love yourself before you can love anyone else. And this is the beginning“.

And since they are neighbors in America, “it’s always nice to meet her, see her on the beach or at dinner. She is an incredibly intelligent and sweet young woman. I like to meet her often and remember what we did as children and… look to the future“.

If this is not a declaration of love….

BROWSE THE GALLERY AND SEE WHAT ALL THE HARRY POTTER ACTORS HAVE DONE

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION