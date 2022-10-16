Emma Watson, spectacular “bride” with lace dress

There are many reasons that have made Emma Watson a benchmark and one of the most beloved international actresses. Elegant, hard-working, champion of feminism… And, of course, her characteristic style. The thing about the actress who gave life to the iconic Hermione Granger in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga is basically indescribable. There is no event, red carpet or presentation that she attends and she does not leave, at least, cheered by those present. She is the perfect definition of inspiration, in all aspects, and today she once again proves it to us with another of his impressive stylistic bets.

The protagonist of ‘Little Women’ once again surpassed herself in terms of fashion. Again, with a lace-filled bridal-inspired dressthat has proclaimed her as the most ideal “girlfriend” of the season.

He has worn it for a very special event, the dinner ‘Caring for Women’ organized by ‘The Kearing Foundation’ with the aim of ending gender violence. An event of special relevance in Watson’s busy schedule in which, as expected, she has become the main target of the camera flashes.

Jose Perez/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

How could it not be with such styling? Emma Watson looked more spectacular than ever in an impeccable white lace dress signed by Alexander McQueen. A super current model with completely fabric transparent and with little details openings in the frontal area of ​​the body that has literally left us speechless.

The dress has an asymmetric hem with greater length at the back that simulates an elegant tail. A detail that has fascinated us. Her design is innovative and, perhaps, a bit risky for most brides, but it has a super elegant touch that Emma has been able to bring to her field through accessories and footwear.

Completing her look with a flip flops chunky with platforms in black to match its breaker bag with studs silver in tone with the jewels for which he opted.

Jose Perez/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

That yes, if by the frontal area the dress had already conquered us completely, the open back has finished topping off our love for this dress. Another detail that made this Watson proposal one of the most praised and stylish in recent years.