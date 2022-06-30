Emma Watson “spits on JK Rowling” according to Internet users, Twitter gets carried away (16 tweets)

Will we ever see Emma Watson again in Hermione Granger’s costume? Possible, but the 32-year-old actress imposes a very specific condition concerning JK Rowlingwhich did not fail to cause a real stress relief on Twitter.

Emma Watson and Harry Potter

If Emma Watson is one of the only actresses who has (partly) managed to extricate herself from her character of Hermione Granger via a few projects (The Daughters of Doctor Marsh, Charlie’s World Where Noah), many would like to see her again in the license Harry Potter.

Although the saga ended in 2011, more than 10 years ago, several cases allow to put it back on the front of the stage. The young actress of 32 years had for example revealed in the documentary Harry Potter: Return to Hogwartsthat she had almost abandoned the project during the filming ofHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenixbecause she had trouble managing her fame at one time where loneliness won her.

Emma Watson vs JK Rowling

On the other hand, Emma Watson has also took a stand against the novelist creator of Harry Potter JK Rowling, who multiplies the disturbing remarks. The young actress did not fail to tackle her during her outings, especially during the Bafta 2022.

While she was asked several times if she was ready to put on her witch’s cape again, Watson did not close the door on a comebackbut at a very specific condition: that JK Rowling is not part of it. A reaction that has generated many reactions, especially on the Twitter spillway, where Internet users reacted through several tweetsof which here are some examples:

Full support for Emma Watson who has the right to no longer want to work with a transphobic designer. Regardless of their past. pic.twitter.com/KwdP6Zt8MN June 30, 2022

A delight the comments on Emma Watson “mmmh since when she does politics madam I know everything?”. She literally made speeches at the UN but apparently Jean-Facho-Facebook would have a better analysis of the company June 30, 2022

Emma Watson just said her point of view and her opinion in relation to her reasons, she must answer to no one and certainly jk rowling wrote the story of Harry Potter but she created hermione, not Emma, ​​if she plays the role of Hermione is not thanks to jk rowling eh June 29, 2022

Emma Watson will only return to Harry Potter if JK Rowling is out. In the meantime, the actress could shoot in a remake of “The Wokin Dead”.. \ud83d\ude09 pic.twitter.com/qN2Ou6iOKY June 30, 2022

Without JK Rowling Emma Watson would be nothing?

Alright…

And JKR, what would she be without her editor??? (knowing that she shit to get edited)

The success of Harry Potter and the success of ADAPTATIONS of Harry Potter is not solely due to JKR. June 29, 2022

You spit on Emma Watson but you too forget who jk rowling is. You forget that she is transphobic and that her work would never have seen the day if it had not stolen the idea of ​​another almost unknown work. She has no merit June 29, 2022

Full support for Emma Watson and fuck Jk Rowling, and fuck your misogyny too. To think that she would be nobody without someone else, it’s incredible for you a woman can succeed that boosted huh? While in addition it is not JKR who chose the cast so good June 29, 2022

Say Emma Watson spits in the soup because she no longer tolerates JKR. Stop mixing it all up. She was young, grew up, built herself and realized that this woman was downright BIG trouble. Of course she won’t agree to collaborate with!!! June 29, 2022

People in the comments…. To believe that because Emma Watson was propelled thanks to the universe of JKR she owes him an unconditional loyalty even when the lady is archi problematic lol there are you missing the light on some floors huh https://t.co/sp6QWvAJcy June 29, 2022

Others, on the contrary, prefer to defend the novelist, without whom the young Emma Watson would never have had the career she has today, and call for gratitude.

Ptdrr Emma Watson without jk Rowling she would have her PayPal in bio on her RS, ingratitude is serious especially for a debate which scientifically and genetically does not give her reason June 30, 2022

I would never spit on Emma Watson, she’s too much my girl and her fights are relevant. But Harry Potter, whatever one thinks of it, remains the work, the story, the universe of JK Rowling, it’s hers. Without it all this is nothing. So let’s calm down anyway lol. June 30, 2022

Emma Watson, career in freefall but which imposes conditions if there is a next Harry Potter. Except that JK Rowling still has control over the rights and without her consent… June 30, 2022

Emma Watson who spits on JK Rowling, she knows that if wokism was present in the 2000s, Hermione would be black, Harry Homo, Ron transgender… In short, she wouldn’t have had the role, she wouldn’t have had her career. https://t.co/I8Aw1BOiZ5 June 30, 2022

But how can you spit, vomit and defecate on the person who made you?! #EmmaWatson

Wokism is taking its toll!

I boycott and will continue to boycott all films/series/books/etc. who is woke! Hello Emma!

We ALL need to do the same!#JKRowling https://t.co/EvsXh5fr5E June 30, 2022

Emma Watson does not realize that if this woke ideology she defends today had existed in Hollywood 20 years ago, she probably would never have had the role of Hermione Granger in the name of progressive good thinking. JK Rowling gave her a career. https://t.co/MfITvlFFgx June 29, 2022

Emma Watson disappoints me. JK Rowling is not a criminal to be bashed like this.

And just because Rowling has a non-progressive view of Trans doesn’t make her a transphobe.

Yes, a woman is born with a vagina and a man with a penis. June 29, 2022

