Entertainment

Emma Watson started thinking about her parenting style after 1 movie

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Emma Watson may not have children yet, but thanks to her profession, she has played a mother several times. Thanks to the epilogue 19 years later in the finale. Harry Potter film, he first experienced children on screen when he was in his early 20s. Meanwhile in the movie noah, the British actor played an expectant mother. And just last year, the actress debunked rumors that she was retiring from acting to start a family.

Emma Watson started thinking differently about technology after starring in ‘The Circle’

But just because Watson doesn’t have kids yet doesn’t mean she hasn’t thought about possible offspring. In fact, one of the movies she starred in with her made her think about her parenting style. In 2017, Watson starred in the movie. The circle opposite Tom Hanks. The film explored how social media can push boundaries regarding privacy and personal ethics.

Source link

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Yailin, Anuel AA’s fiancee, clarifies if she is pregnant

2 mins ago

Wey, I don’t even run into you: Anna Wintour does not remember the intern who wrote The Devil Wears Fashion

4 mins ago

Adamari López publishes a video and they say it is a message for Evelyn Beltrán, Toni Costa’s girlfriend

14 mins ago

Scarlett Johansson is the vocalist of this band that covered New Order | VIDEO

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button