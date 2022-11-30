Emma Watson surprises a Hermione fan with autism live

Emma Watson knew fame being just an 11 year old girl with the premiere from the first of the films in the saga of Harry Potter in 2001. Since then, the 32-year-old actress has worked on projects such as ‘The Perks of Being an Outcast’ (2012), the Live Action of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (2017) or the most recent, ‘Little Women’ (2019).

But the trajectory of the interpreter Not only stays in the filmwell Watson is an activist of numerous social movements such as the feminismbeing named a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in 2014. Additionally, the star of ‘Harry Potter’ has always given visibility to minority groups at risk of vulnerability.

Now, Watson He wanted to send a surprise video with a emotional message on the irish show ‘The Late Late Toy Show’: “I wanted to send you a message to thank you for all you do to raise awareness about autism and for speaking about it so eloquently and in a way that empowers and educate other young people.





In addition, the actress has sent a very special message to a great fan, 10 year old little girl Caitriona Kalogeraki, who was on set to raise awareness about autism: “Thank you for choosing me as your favorite Harry Potter character. You seem like an amazing and special young woman.”, the interpreter began by saying. “I heard that you can solve a Rubik’s cube in an incredible amount of time. I send you all the best and greetings from London.”

Kalogeraki’s smile crossed the screen and it is that this precious gesture on the part of Watson has managed to move the little girl, who explained to the presenter Ryan Tubridy: “I have this thing called autism, I don’t consider it a superpower. is classified as a disability but I think that it’s more of a skill”declares Kalogeraki. “I get emotional, I cry a lot at school, but it’s also great because I feel so happy and I love being autistic.”

“I just want to say a message to the children, if they are neuro divergent and feel different, I just want to say that they are so special and amazing,” declares the excited young woman.

