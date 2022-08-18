Emma Watson Surprises Us with New Look and New Career – E! Online Latino

Emma Watson debuts a look in the new Prada Beauty campaign that she directs and represents

The British actress does not give away drama and glamour.

Emma Watson’s new transformation is pure magic.

The Harry Potter star revealed a spectacular pixie cut hairstyle to introduce her partnership with Prada Beauty. Without a doubt, Emma’s short hair took center stage and captured everyone’s attention with its natural texture and perfectly messy finish.

This new look complemented her bold eye makeup as dagger-sharp lines graced the corners of her eyes. Similarly, she fused her new look with a vibrant orange ensemble and silver Prada earrings (shaped like the brand’s iconic triangle logo).

The “Little Women” star’s beauty campaign suggested the Twiggy model’s style. Although, of course, this is not the first time that Emma has opted for a pixie look. In 2010, she cut her hair short and debuted this radical cut.

“That haircut made me realize how subjective everyone’s opinion is,” she told The Independent of her 2012 pixie cut. “Some people were crazy about it and some people just thought I’d lost my mind.” .