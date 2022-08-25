Emma Watson surprises with striking change of look for Prada campaign

Emma Watson He drove his fans crazy with the new direction he decided to give his artistic career. He showed that his talent is not only seen in front of the cameras, but also behind. Recently, she became the face of the well-known brand of pradaa project that came from a personal challenge, which was accompanied by a change of look that surprised more than one.

True to form, the actress made a radical change to embark on the project. She went through the hairdresser and surprised her fans with a result that perhaps brought back some memories. He left behind the long hair to return to short hair, a look that he used for the first time more than a decade ago and that today is a trend again.

However, his time at the beauty salon was not the only new thing that brought more recent work. The “Harry Potter” actress made a very particular request when she was called to be the face of the Prada campaign. In addition to starring in it, he also wanted to direct it, a wish they granted him. In this way he added a new item to his long list of qualities and a range of future job possibilities.

Through a small preview, Emma shared the news with the more than 67 million followers she has on Instagram and reflected on her artistic facet. “When Prada asked me to be the face of her new fragrance campaign, I asked her if she could direct it. Months later I can share with you the results of the faith they put in me,” she wrote.

Along the same lines, he added: “I can’t wait to share this piece of my art and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do. I could never have done it without my incredible team of collaborators, thank you for your time, commitment, talent and passion.”.

A few days later, he shared the video of the campaign and showed the final result. Her fans did not hesitate to comment on it and praise her in her new role as director: “This is art”, “You should direct movies”, “Legendary”, “Give this all the Oscars”, were some of the comments received by the publication.

On the other hand, the brand also spoke about it and shared material from the new campaign: “Emma Watson breaks the muse mold to be both in front of and behind the lens, writing her own screenplay and telling her own story of being a living paradox.”.

