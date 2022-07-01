Emma Watson tackles JK Rowling on Harry Potter

The iconic interpreter of the most brilliant student of Gryffindor and Hogwarts said the terms. And that does not please some fans of the Harry Potter saga.

Harry Potter is undoubtedly the most popular film saga in the world in the last twenty years. Emma Watsoniconic actress in the film series in the role ofHermione Grangerrecently revealed during an interview that she would not be against returning to the role of the witch in the cinema. But on one condition…and she is tall.

The actress would be ready to return to the franchise Harry Potter if the studios exclude from the project the author of the original literary saga, JK Rowling. A political and social position taken by Emma Watson who is a very committed personality. Especially in the fight for women’s rights and for the visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community. The report ? The novelist and “mom” ofHarry Potter recently made comments deemed inappropriate and transphobic in 2020. A media slippage that created a split in the saga’s fan base, both cinematographic and literary.

JK Rowling, transphobic?

Two years ago, JK Rowling shocked fans of the saga of the boy wizard with the lightning bolt scar. As well as the LGBTQIA+ community and more particularly trans men and women. On Twitterthe writer had published somewhat confusing tweets, including this one which had set fire to the powder: “’People who have their period’.I’m sure we had a word for these people before. Someone help me. Women? Do we? Fimmes?” A message that did not reach the trans community at all at that time. While knowing that some members of this community were initially fans of the saga Harry Potter. Since then, JK Rowling has often been under fire from critics on social networks and heavily criticized by the LGBTQIA+ community. For her part, Emma Watson also suffered criticism from some fans accusing her of spitting in the soup and turning her back on the person who made her rich and famous. And the magic in all this? What remains of the magic of our childhood linked to Harry Potter