Emma Watson takes a break, but no one understands

Emma Watson announced that he had taken a painful when necessary decision: to take one pause from her life as an actress.

To spread the news, however, the Daily Mail who seems to have misunderstood the real intentions of the actress and consequently, shared the news of a professional stop of Emma Watson.

Communications followed one another intricate and they immediately started various games exploitation aimed at making the young woman appear as an ungrateful and spoiled star who cannot bear the weight of the work as an actress and the responsibilities of a personage public. There were numerous comments from detractors and acidic, useless and self-serving remarks that made fun of Emma’s career and her private life.

Apparently, the Daily Mail (probably misled by a superficial informant) reported that the actress would be “Iactive and would not accept new jobs“, Which clearly sounded like a withdraw from the cinema. However, the manager’s denial has come Jason Weinberg who instead specified:

His social networks are inactive, not his career.

It must be said, among other things, that Emma is not new to a more peaceful, secluded and reserved dimension of life. She feels the need to carve out quality time with her boyfriend Leo Alexander Robinton and with his family and it is absolutely understandable considering the constant and continuous exposure media to which it is subjected!

After the letters and the stalking of the stalkers, threats of international retaliation following her pro-women speech at United Nations that forced her to graduate with special surveillance by undercover FBI agents, it’s simply legitimate for Emma to enjoy some well-deserved privacy.

The source of the Daily Mail, however, he insists that Emma Watson’s real intention is to get one pause of the set indefinitely. According to the tabloid, until last January it was ad Ibiza with Leo and the two would be willing to get married.

The question is … so what? Why on earth a young woman who works intensely from the age of eleven and who, having grown up too quickly, has known nothing but the rhythms, sacrifices, stress (for heaven’s sake, including benefits, of course) of the entertainment world, cannot have right to some time for oneself?

Agree that that of the actress is undoubtedly a life ofand big earnings, but it naturally involves sacrifices and if Emma feels she has to distance herself, first from the fans who are a little too intrusive and obsessive and now from commitments that do not allow her toto those he loves, why should we feel entitled to make comments and observations about it? It is his life. We have towithout ever forgetting that the characters, even those we love and follow most, do not belong to us and are human beings. After all, if she were our friend, we wouldn’t give her ours