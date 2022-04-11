Emma Watson takes a hint at JK Rowling at the 2022 Bafta Awards with this comment | Film and Television

Emma Watson She is one of the most beloved actresses in the industry. Since she was part of the cast of Harry Potter, bringing the character to life hermione granger At the age of 11, his reputation has not stopped growing. She has always been one of the great protagonists of various galas and film awards, as she has also been in the Bafta awards 2022 on March 13.

Watson wore a beautiful two-tone dress from Oscar de la Renta made to measure. The black top part was velvety, while the bottom part had a white ruffled skirt. However, not only his outfit has been the only thing that she has highlighted, but also a comment that he has made.

That is. The presenter of the gala was rebel wilson who said: Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch.” Emma took the stage and made what could be a great speech: “I’m here for all the witches,” as shown in a video collected by The Independent. Which could have been a great message, too could be a hint for JK Rowlingthe great protagonist of criticism on social networks for her comments regarding the trans community.

was that a jibe by emma watson at jk rowling? what a QUEEEEENNN — George (@GeorgeThWo) March 13, 2022

“Emma Watson Destroying JK”

It must be remembered that the French interpreter supported the trans community on social networks in 2020, since the writer of the saga expressed her position on Twitter contrary. “trans people they are who they say they are Y they deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told that they are not who they say they are. I want my trans fans to know that I and many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are,” Watson said on social media.

Is it a new allegation that everyone must be included? Many fans have said yes, who have been the first to be surprised by what was expressed. “Emma Watson destroying JK,” one user wrote. “Was Emma Watson making fun of JK Rowling? What a queen,” wrote another. It is clear that the actress has expressed a great message of support and that her intervention will be remembered for a long time. And you, what do you think of this comment from Emma Watson?