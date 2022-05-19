Emma Watson takes a jab at JK Rowling and her anti-trans stance

One of the public’s favorite actresses is Emma Watson, who for several years played Hermione Granger in the films of Harry Potter; the affection that fans feel for her only increases with the passage of time and recently she has issued some words that have multiplied the good image that is had of her. During her appearance at the 2022 BAFTA Awards, the 31-year-old Englishwoman sends a message that she might well consider a dig at JK Rowling, the author accused of transphobia.

We all remember when Joanne forever ruined her reputation in 2020, declaring that only real women have periods. The writer wanted to fix things but it was already too late, besides, her posture did not leave much room for conversation, because even in the present she has not done much to reflect a change in her thinking. At this point it seems that the cancellation is final and that she will never be able to regain the public’s trust.

Emma Watson He intervened in the BAFTA 2022 and presented an award during the ceremony. Rebel Wilson, host of the ceremony, introduced the actress with the following words: “To give the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch.” Emma appeared on stage with the statuette in hand and for the guests she said: “I’m here for all the witches.” Her words are being celebrated on social networks and are pointed out as a hint to Rowling and her anti-trans stance.

This is not the first time emma offers its unconditional support to all women, including transgender women, of course. When Rowling posted her unfortunate transphobic tweets, Watson was quick to share a post on Instagram defending the rights of the trans community. The actress obtained the approval of the public and it was more than enough not to condemn all of Harry Potter to social cancellation; right now, Warner Bros. is still thinking of other ways to get the most out of the saga, and its next effort will be with Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secretswhose premiere is scheduled for April 14.

Emma Watson returned to the Wizarding World recently thanks to the premiere of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts – 77%. She, along with the rest of the cast, offered a bit of her perspective now that the years have passed and they have broader views on life. The actress was delighted to participate in the HBO Max special and made the dreams of many fans come true by taking up the threads of that saga that launched her to world stardom and that has given her absolutely everything.

It is worth mentioning that some fans of the franchise do not lose hope that the actors will return for a future adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Childa story that takes place several years after The Deathly Hallows and that introduces us to the grown-up trio and some of their children having an adventure as dangerous as it is special. Despite numerous requests from the public, Warner Bros. has not given any indication of wanting to do it… perhaps it is waiting for the actors to have more “fatherly” ages to make it happen; only time will give us the answer.

