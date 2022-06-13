Emma Watson takes a stand on the trans issue at the BAFTAs!

Emma Watson took advantage of the night of the BAFTAs to talk about the trans issue after the comments made by the writer JK Rowling

During the Awards BAFTA 2022, the actress Emma Watson, best known for her role as Hermione Grainger in harry portter, took to the stage to present the award for Best British Film to Belfast. However, his brief participation was commented on by the public on social networks after he apparently threw a hint at the author. JK Rowling.

It all started when the host of the awards rebel wilson I present Watson in a very original way by saying: “Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know that she is a witch.” For her part, the actress before presenting the external award: “I’m here for all the witches.”

Was it a hint?

His words became a trend in social networks and the public commented that the hint to the writer of Harry Potter after he has repeatedly spoken out against trans people.

One user wrote: Long live Emma Watson subtly criticizing JK Rowling at the #BAFTAs #LGBWithTheT #JKDoesntSpeakForMe“. While another added: “Was Emma Watson making fun of JK Rowling? that WHATEEEEENNN’”.

Bad relationship with the actress

Although during the filming of Harry Potter Emma Watson and JK Rowling they had a good relationship, everything changed when the author began to make comments against trans women and wrote an article on her website about “TERF Wars”an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

Consequently, Emma Watson spoke out in support of the trans community through his twitter account where he pointed out: “Trans people are who they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told that they are not who they say they are.”

However, the author has not changed her position and just last week she again criticized a Scottish law that will help trans people to change their gender legally and with simpler procedures. “It will harm the most vulnerable women in society such as women who suffer violence, rape or are incarcerated”wrote Rowling on their social networks.

