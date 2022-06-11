Emma Watson teaches how to wear khaki shorts in a casual chic look – New Woman

Since he rose to fame playing hermione granger in the film series Harry Potter in 2001, Emma Watson She not only established herself as an actress, but also as an example of style.

Whether it’s on the red carpet, a special event or a casual outing with her friends, the British star always impresses with elegant, feminine and modern outfits with whom he squanders panache.

Just as he did last Wednesday, June 1, when leaving shopping through the city of Barcelona, Spainlooking sensational in a casual attire as relaxed as it is chic.

Emma Watson is an example of style in shorts khaki

According to Daily Mail, the 32-year-old performer was caught walking through the Spanish streets while doing some shopping with her friend Nupur Sharma during your summer vacation.

In her tour of some shops in the metropolis, the interpreter captured all eyes in a casual ensemble signed from head to toe by Isabel Marantone of his favorite designers.

The look of Watson for the output was starring a pair of cargo shorts made of khaki canvas with a belt with which he showed off his toned legs.

the protagonist of little women combined the epitome garment of summer with a white t-shirt and an ecru cotton jacquard blouse with red and blue embroidery, long sleeves and tassels.

Likewise, emma completed his single outfits casual yet elegant with a pair of Black velvet leather sneakers with integrated wedge heel and lace-up front.

With regard to accessories, the famous showed that less is more by adding only discreet pieces of fine jewelry, like a gold bracelet with seashells from the same brand.

As well as a classy black quilted leather crossbody bag with leather strap and chain that he carried on his shoulder carrying all his essential belongings for the shopping trip.

Finally, the luminaire finished off his fashion bet with a beauty look effortless chic, leaving her hair loose and her face free of makeup to let her natural beauty shine through.

In this way, with this stylistic combination for the casual walk, Emma Watson looked beautiful while asserting herself as Muse when it comes to dressing for all occasions.