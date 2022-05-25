Emma Watson teaches us how to use curtain fringe to define round faces

Emma Watson is one of our favorite references elegance and it is that the actress usually have a sophisticated style and ideal to add personality to our image, that is why we are inspired by one of their haircuts with fringe curtain that will frame the gaze and will define the round face. You will be surprised how good you will look with this look!

We have good news, bangs they are back and this season we will find them in fun versions; degrafilatedin layers, straightXL and curtain, our favourite. So dare to recreate the mane of the actress of ‘Harry Potter‘.

Haircuts: Emma Watson models favorite fringe to wear in her 30s

Through social networks, a photograph of the celeb has been shared wearing a long bob haircutwith relaxed waves and a curtain bangs that gave volume to her hair. Her look is an ideal proposal to add fun to any hair, so we recommend you try it this season.

Haircuts: Emma Watson models her favorite fringe to wear in her 30s. Photo: Facebook/ Emma Watson

Emma Watson wears golden babylight highlights

In her hair she bet on babylight highlights golden blondes on a chestnut tintthe perfect fusion of colors for brighten skin, the eyes, in addition to the smile. This coloring technique will be in trend over the next few months and we will find it in different shades of blonde

So now you know, this summer choose a haircut with fringe curtain What Emma Watson, remember that this look also slims round faces